The starters came to Park Center’s bench with about a minute to go, the 5AAAA boys basketball section final well in hand.
All that was left to do was count down the seconds to when the court would be stormed and the celebration would begin. But clearly, it already started to set in.
A few players told others, “We’re going to state,” and there were smiles, hugs and high-fives.
And of course, the top-ranked and top-seeded Pirates (28-1 overall) scored two more baskets before time expired for an 89-69 win over fifth-ranked and second-seeded Osseo (22-7), all adding to the atmosphere that was about to happen March 17 at Rogers High School.
The buzzer sounded, and the student section stormed the court with the players. It was a dominant finish to the section tournament, one that ended up clinching the top seed in the Class 4A state tournament, and it was the complete opposite of the feeling a year ago – when Park Center fell in overtime in the 2021 section final at Champlin Park.
“They subbed us out, and it was really setting in that we were about to win this game,” senior 6-foot-5 guard and University of Minnesota recruit Braeden Carrington said. “As soon as we rushed the court, it was just pure excitement and joy. We could finally take our foot off the gas for just a quick second.”
It was also surreal to see the win and the celebration after the past two years and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The Pirates made state in 2019 and took third overall. That team with much of its core back looked to make it back in 2020.
Park Center was supposed to face Spring Lake Park in the 2020 section final but the rest of the season was canceled.
And then came last year’s overtime loss that denied another trip to state. Senior 6-4 guard Leo Torbor said he cried a lot after that defeat.
“It was really heartbreaking, the way that we went out,” Torbor said. “We used that pain, and we let it fuel us up to this point. This whole week, we said we aren’t letting that same thing happen again. We’re not feeling that same way. We’re not letting that happen again.”
It didn’t happen again. The Pirates are back at state, and the community is with them.
The celebration after the game included the traditional cutting down of the net and a sea of family and friends celebrating with the team – taking photos, hugging, laughing, etc.
The night was filled with memories that will become stories to tell for years to come. But the story isn’t finished yet.
Park Center will now be looking to do something no other group has done in school history – win a boys basketball state championship. The Pirates made the final in 2013 – falling to Apple Valley – and have been to the state tournament four other times (1987, 1997, 2013 and 2019). They were favored to make it in 2020 before the section final was canceled.
“I feel like us just winning and just holding that title in the center court, it really is an unreal experience,” Torbor said. “I feel like the whole season – the alumni, the students – they have all been behind us. … “It’s not just for us. It is for the whole community back in Brooklyn Park.”
The Class 4A state quarterfinals begin Tuesday, March 22 with top-seeded Park Center taking on Andover at 10 a.m. at the Target Center.
The winner advances to the state semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 24, against the winner of fourth-seeded Eastview and fifth-seeded Eden Prairie at the University of Minnesota’s Williams Arena. The losing team travels to Gangelhoff Center at Concordia University-St. Paul March 23 for the consolation bracket games.
The Class 4A consolation final is at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at Gangelhoff Center, and the third-place game is at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Gangelhoff Center.
The state final is at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Williams Arena.
Other state quarterfinal matchups were second-seeded Owatonna vs. Cretin-Derham Hall and third-seeded Wayzata vs. Moorhead.
Both Torbor and Carrington said there is unfinished business following the section final – the need for three more wins.
And when you look at the Pirates’ resume, the competition they will face is nothing new. Park Center has wins over defending Class 4A state champion and third-ranked Wayzata, three wins over fifth-ranked Osseo and wins over Class 3A fourth-ranked DeLaSalle and Class 2A second-ranked Minneapolis North and Class 2A third-ranked Minnehaha Academy.
The Pirates also have two wins over state qualifier Andover and another win over Class 3A second-ranked Totino-Grace, though they also lost their only game of the season against the Eagles.
“Even though we are the first seed, we still have to take care of business,” Torbor said. “The job is not done.”
Carrington said the keys will be practicing and working on conditioning with the longer courts at Target Center and Williams Arena.
He is also looking forward to the chance to play on a court he will come to know very well at Minnesota’s Williams Arena.
“Definitely exciting, especially if we can make it to Williams and get a few games at my future home,” Carrington said.
Park Center 89, Osseo 69
Park Center came into the section final with two wins over Osseo by 15 points or more, but history pointed to a closer game March 17 at Rogers High School.
But in the end, the game wasn’t close with the Pirates building a double-digit lead early and leading by as much as 28 points in the second half.
A few turnovers and several foul calls in the second half did allow the Orioles to cut into the Park Center lead, but there would be no comeback with the Pirates winning 89-69.
“Even though we made it look easy, it was still a tough game,” Torbor said. “At the end, we kind of had a couple of mental lapses. … But at the end of the day, we still finished the game out. We still made some good plays at the end of the game.”
Osseo senior Bernard Omooria drained a 3-pointer to give the Orioles a short-lived 9-5 lead early in the first half. That had the Orioles’ student section getting loud, until they were quieted with a relentless attack to the basket.
Carrington hit two 3-pointers and senior 6-5 forward Cody Pennebaker added a basket to give Park Center a 13-9 lead.
Senior 6-6 forward James Spencer hit a 3-pointer, and then junior 6-6 forward JJ Ware came off the bench for some huge baskets.
Ware was first able to turn an offensive rebound into a basket and a foul, hitting the free throw for a traditional 3-point play. Ware followed that with two more 3-pointers from outside to push the lead to 25-11.
The game plan of driving to the basket continued to yield big moments. Pennebaker had his own traditional 3-point play, and Carrington got to the line for two free throws. Torbor also had three driving layups, with one earning a 3-point play, and it was suddenly 43-20.
Carrington added another 3-pointer to make it 46-22 at halftime.
Spencer started the second half with two baskets, including a dunk off a pass by senior 6-4 forward Ayouba Berthe, and Torbor later had his own dunk to get the Park Center crowd roaring.
Sophomore 6-0 guard Casmir Chavis had a steal and a dunk, and senior 6-6 forward Mohammad Diewara also scored inside to push the lead to 63-38.
Pennebaker had a steal and a layup, and Carrington had another drive to the basket for a field goal and a foul.
Senior 6-2 guard Isaiah Foster even got into the stat sheet with a basket near the end.
“We just had our same game plan the whole time,” Carrington said. “We never gave up on that. So it was just sticking to the plan and playing the game.”
Torbor ended up with 23 points, and Carrington added 17. Pennebaker finished with 15, and Ware and Spencer each had nine. Chavis chipped in with eight points. Avery, Berthe, Diewara and Foster all had two points.
Senior guard Tyirece Waits led Osseo with 20 points, and senior Blessed Barhayiga added 19. Sophomore Isaiah Johnson and Omooria each had 11 points. Senior Lewis Cargeor had six points, and senior Nate Vinson had two.
Park Center 76, Mounds View 62
The Pirates made the final with a 76-62 win over fourth-seeded Mounds View in the semifinal March 15 at Park Center High School.
The Mustangs took a 21-20 lead in the first half, but Spencer had a steal and a dunk to give the lead back to the Pirates.
Avery added a steal, and it led to a Spencer hook shot for another basket. Carrington later hit a 3-pointer and Park Center led 31-30 at halftime.
The game was tied twice in the second half, but a 3-point play by Pennebaker gave the Pirates the lead for good, 38-35.
Torbor and Carrington both added baskets with fouls, and Carrington added another outside shot to make it 52-45.
The lead was cut to three, but Chavis and Berth added baskets to make it 57-50. Berthe later hit a 3-pointer on a pass by Chavis, and Torbor had a reverse layup to push the lead to 69-61.
Chavis later had a couple of free throws and another field goal, and Carrington and Berthe combined for three free throws to clinch the win.
Carrington ended up with 26 points, including 17 in the first half, and Torbor and Berthe each had 15 points. Pennebaker chipped in with 10 points, and Chavis collected six points. Spencer finished with four.
Senior Kobe Kirk led Mounds View with 24 points, and senior Dylan Wheeler added 13 points.
