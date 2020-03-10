Park Center senior guard David Ijadimbola said that graduate Emmanuel Tamba talked with the Pirates’ boys basketball team a few days before the 5AAAA section semifinal.
Tamba, who was one of the leaders of last season’s team that finished third at state, said that Park Center needs to stay together and everything should work out in its favor.
The top-seeded and eighth-ranked Pirates (23-5 overall) showed that unity in a 60-39 win over fourth-seeded Mounds View March 10 at Coon Rapids, and they now get the opportunity to make state again against second-seeded and ninth-ranked Spring Lake Park at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Rogers High School.
“The only person that can really beat us is ourselves, so once we stay together and get everything rolling, we will be fine,” Ijadimbola said. “We have experience, so all the jitters are just gone. We got this game, and we are going in confident.”
The defense was key in last year’s state run, and it remains a big part of Park Center’s game. Mounds View made several shots in the first half and trailed the Pirates 29-25 at halftime.
But Park Center held the Mustangs to just 14 points in the second half and that led to more fast-break and transition opportunities.
Ijadimbola started the scoring in the second half with a basket inside on a quick pass by senior forward Dain Dainja, and Dainja later scored, was fouled and added a free throw for a 3-point play to make it 34-25.
Sophomore guard Braeden Carrington had a steal, and Ijadimbola added a block after scoring on a quick drive to the rim for another two points. Senior guard Detavius Frierson and Ijadimbola later exchanged field goals to make it 40-31.
Dainja later picked off a pass, ran through two defenders and scored with a foul. He knocked down the free throw for a 43-33 lead.
“We went to the locker room after the first half, and we really talked about how we could change our defense and really speed them up,” Ijadimbola said. “If we speed them up to our pace, then it’s just going to keep going for us.”
Frierson scored with a spin and a shot over a defender, and senior guard Josh Brown added a 3-pointer before the Pirates finished the game at the free-throw line.
Park Center started fast before Mounds View made a comeback in the first half. Frierson had an offensive putback, and another basket inside, and Frierson added a 3-pointer to make it 7-3.
Dainja scored on a spin move to the basket in a one-on-one situation, and then Ijadimbola earned a steal and quickly found senior guard Josh Lewis for a layup.
Brown added two 3-pointers to make it 17-5 Pirates.
“We love fast breaks,” Ijadimbola said. “We love getting out and running, so once we get those going, then we start rolling. Once the shots go in and everyone just looks confident, then it’s all good.”
The Mustangs cut the lead to 17-15 with sophomore guard Dylan Wheeler leading the way with two 3-pointers.
Ijadimbola ended a six-minute scoring drought with a quick cut to the basket. Frierson saw him open, and Ijadimbola easily finished the play.
Dainja gave Park Center momentum into the second half with a dunk that made it 29-25.
Dainja finished with 17 points, and Ijadimbola added 14. Frierson had 12 points, and Brown had 11. Lewis collected four points, and sophomore forward Ayouba Berthe added a basket at the end of the game.
Wheeler led Mounds View with 15 points.
