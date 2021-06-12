Park Center baseball bounced back from a 10-0 loss May 31 to open the 5AAAA section tournament with a 4-2 win over Totino-Grace on June 2.

The Pirates (2-16 overall) pitched well in the next game too, but the offense couldn’t get going in a 3-0 loss to Irondale on June 4.

Mounds View 10, Park Center 0

Park Center fell 10-0 in five innings on May 31.

Jorda Sivoravong did go 2-for-3, and Dominic Nerby and Blake Iverson added hits. But the Mustangs offense was on fire with four doubles and two triples.

Iverson took the loss. He allowed six earned runs on 12 hits and three walks in four innings, striking out two.

Luke Stockbridge allowed a run on two hits and didn’t record an out.

Park Center 4, Totino-Grace 2

The offense came alive for Park Center in the second game of the 5AAAA tournament.

The Pirates scored in the first inning and added two runs in the third in a 4-2 win over Totino-Grace.

Sivoravong (2-for-4) singled to open the first, and Nerby (2-for-4) later doubled him home.

Sivoravong later singled with one out in the third and stole second, and Nerby singled him home and reached second base on the throw.

August Goethals later doubled home Nerby and Nathan Courchane to make it 4-0.

Joseph Capra had the other hit for Park Center, and Justin Walters allowed two runs on five hits and three walks, striking out one in seven innings.

Irondale 3, Park Center 0

The season came to a close in a 3-0 loss to Irondale on June 4.

Sivoravong and Nerby had the lone hits, and Iverson also reached base with a walk.

Iverson did go the distance with none of the runs being earned. He allowed two hits and two walks and struck out five.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

