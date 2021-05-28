Park Center baseball hasn’t won a game since April 15, but in two losses last week, the pitching did well enough to give the Pirates (1-12 overall) a chance to earn a victory.
In a tough 3-1 loss to Armstrong on May 18, three pitchers allowed a combined four hits and three earned runs to keep Park Center in the game until the final out.
In a 6-2 loss to Elk River on May 20, two scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh kept the Pirates in the game, as well.
The problem in both losses was a lack of scoring opportunities, and offense has been something Park Center has been looking for all year with 24 runs in 13 games, which is just under two runs per game.
Still, after losing an entire year in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pitching staff is showing signs of improvement.
After allowing 67 runs in the first six games – including four games with 10 or more runs scored by the opponent – the Pirates have allowed 40 in the last seven games with no opponent scoring 10 or more runs during that stretch.
Park Center traveled to Anoka on May 25, following the Sun Post’s deadline. The Pirates travel to Robbinsdale Cooper at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27, to close the regular season, as they look to get back into the win column before sections.
Armstrong 3, Park Center 1
Things started well for Park Center on May 18 against Armstrong.
Dominic Nerby hit a batter and walked another, but he also struck out the side in the top of the first inning to keep the game scoreless.
Nerby followed that up with a two-out triple to center field in the bottom of the first, and he later scored on a passed ball to give the Pirates a 1-0 lead.
The lead was short lived, however, as Erik Berg was hit by a pitch, and Mac Olson doubled to right field to put runners on second and third.
A passed ball brought home Jacob Smith, who was a courtesy runner for Berg, to tie the game at 1-1, but Nerby did strike out Bryce Campbell and Isaac Pilon to end the inning.
With Drew Paape on the mound in the fifth, Grant Proctor reached base via walk, and Smith came in as a courtesy runner.
Smith ended up reaching third on a couple of passed balls, and Drew Kuempel singled him home to put the Falcons up 2-1.
Park Center threatened to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth after Connor McNamer singled to lead off the inning and later stole second with one out. But Olson was able to pitch out of the jam for Armstrong.
The Falcons added an insurance run in the top of the seventh. Proctor singled, and with two outs, Chris Brey lined a ball that ricocheted off the third base bag and rolled away from both the third baseman and left fielder. Proctor came in to score, and Brey reached second for a double.
Park Center was retired in order in the seventh to end the game.
Olson earned the win for Armstrong, He allowed one earned run on two hits in seven innings, striking out eight.
Paape took the loss for Park Center, allowing a hit, one earned run and four walks in three innings. Paape struck out one.
Nerby started and struck out five in two innings. He allowed an earned run on one hit, two hit batters and a walk. Justin Walters pitched the final two innings, allowing one earned run on two hits, striking out one.
Elk River 6, Park Center 2
Park Center fell behind five runs before scoring and added a run in the bottom of the seventh inning of a 6-2 loss to Elk River on May 20.
Nathan Courchane doubled in the bottom of the fourth, and Blake Iverson singled to left field to bring Courchane home and cut the deficit to 5-1.
Iverson relieved Courchane after one inning and ended up allowing five earned runs on eight hits and four walks, striking out four. But he did pitch two scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh to keep the Pirates in the game.
Nerby reached on an error in the seventh and made it to second base on the play. Courchane then walked.
Runners advanced to second third – Nerby on a wild pitch and Courchane with a stolen base – and Nerby scored on a wild pitch. But a strikeout ended the game.
Courchane allowed a run on two hits in one inning and took the loss. He was 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the offense.
August Goethals, Chase Oxborough, Nerby and McNamer also had hits.
