Osseo wrestling is sending six to the Class 3A state tournament in 2022 with a successful performance Feb. 26 in the 5AAA section meet at Rogers High School.
Jacob Meissner (38-2), the defending 220-pound state champion, will be looking to defend his title this season. As the top-ranked wrestler at 220, Meissner is back at state after claiming a section title.
Osseo senior Aidan Wayne (37-5), who is ranked sixth at 195, also won a section title to make state, and seniors Peter Hollingshead (132), John Lundstrom (152) and Vincent Toleno (182) and freshman Jameson Kulseth (113) also made state with second-place finishes.
Toleno (30-19) and Lundstrom (18-4) needed to win second-place wrestlebacks. Kulseth (20-19) and Hollingshead (28-17) both made section finals but didn’t have to compete in a wrestleback.
Senior Kenrick Kisch (16-22) just missed state, taking third at 145 pounds. Junior Matthew Grassie (6-14) also medaled, taking fourth at 170 pounds. Sophomore Alexander True (9-19) was fifth at 120 pounds.
Junior Devin Williams (7-24) needed a win in the 160-pound consolation bracket to reach the podium as a sixth-place finisher, and freshman Carter Williams (15-23) also needed a victory in the 138-pound consolation bracket to earn a medal.
Freshman Marcel Roman (0-6) was able to get on the podium due to a bye.
Freshman Alfredo Fowler (1-5) also competed in the heavyweight bracket.
Meissner and Wayne both earned byes before winning two matches to win section titles.
Meissner pinned STMA’s Marcus Mueller in 1:47 in the semifinals and added a 13-3 win over Wayzata’s Dominic Heim in the final. Meissner had four takedowns in the final.
Wayne pinned Wayzata’s Chase Ullom in 2:17 in his semifinal, and he added a 12-6 decision over Rogers’ Isaiah Brown in the final.
Wayne had a takedown, a reversal and a 3-point nearfall early in the final, but he allowed a reversal and a 2-point nearfall for earning an escape with five seconds left in the second to lead 8-4.
Wayne added a takedown and a reversal in the third to get the win over Brown, who ended up defeating Ullom 3-1 in the second-place wrestleback.
Toleno pinned Maple Grove’s Charles Langama in 1:36 to open his bracket, and he added a 5-1 win over STMA’s Tate Lidberg to make the final.
But after being pinned in 2:16 against Park Center’s Ismael Kante, Toleno needed to win once more to make it to state.
Toleno was able to dominate Rogers’ Cole Hamilton in the second-place wrestleback though in a 9-1 major decision. He had two takedowns, a reversal and a 3-point near fall in the win.
Lundstrom also started well with a pin over Hopkins’ Mark Gonzales in 1:46 and a 4-1 decision over Maple Grove’s Ben Schultz to make the final.
But after a 5-1 loss to STMA’s Jimmy Heil, Lundstrom also needed one more win to advance, and he was able to edge Rogers’ Ty Cassidy 3-2 in the second-place wrestleback. Lundstrom had an escape and a takedown in the third to get the win.
Hollingshead pinned Maple Grove’s Jayden Waste in 50 seconds before earning a close 5-4 win over Wayzata’s Andrew Larson in the semifinals. Hollingshead trailed 4-2 after two periods but earned an escape and got a takedown with just 10 seconds left to pick up the huge win.
Hollingshead lost in a 24-7 technical fall to STMA’s Caleb Thoennes in the final, but Larson took third to clinch Hollingshead’s place at state.
Kulseth had a bye and later pinned Maple Grove’s Ethan Hong in 55 seconds to make his final. He was pinned in 1:59 by STMA’s Mason Mills, but Hong took third to clinch Kulseth’s place at state.
Kisch pinned Hopkins’ Judd Schulz in 1:09 before being pinned by Wayzata’s Kyler Wong in 1:24 in the semifinals. Kisch kept his season alive with a pin in 1:15 against Armstrong’s Jangura Bliss and a 12-7 win over Park Center’s Kehinde Shodiya in the third-place match.
Kisch had a reversal, two takedowns and a 3-point near fall in his win over Shodiya, who had cut his lead to 9-7 in the third.
But since Wong fell 11-5 to STMA’s Cole Becker in the final, Kisch didn’t have a second-place wrestleback.
Matthew Grassie had an even tougher path after being pinned in 1:16 by STMA’s Byron Sauvy in the quarterfinals.
Grassie survived a 7-5 decision against Armstrong’s Fred Dassin in the consolation bracket with a reversal, a 3-point near fall and two escapes. He then won 3-1 over Rogers’ Sehrab Zahkil in the consolation semifinals with a takedown and an escape.
Grassie was pinned by Park Center’s DeCarlon Henderson in 2:13 in the third-place match, but Sauvy fell 8-2 to Wayzata’s Adam Cherne in the final meaning Grassie wouldn’t have had a second-place wrestleback even if he had won.
True took fifth for the Orioles with a pin over Park Center’s Avery Phillips in a fifth-place match. Devin Williams needed a 5-1 win over Maple Grove’s Nicholas Wentland in the consolation bracket to earn a medal, and Carter Williams needed a 7-0 win over Hopkins Ty Schmidt in his consolation bracket to make sure he reached the podium.
