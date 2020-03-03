Osseo junior Jagger Schack and sophomore Jacob Meissner both advanced to the AAA state individual wrestling semifinals before ending the tournament on the podium with fourth-place finishes.
The two Orioles went 2-0 in the prelims and quarterfinals Feb. 28 inside Xcel Energy Center, and they went 1-2 during the second day Feb. 29 with the one win coming in the consolation wrestleback round.
“It was a whole different experience going to state this year,” Meissner said. “Jagger and I set our goals together and after making it last year, we set our sights on the podium this year. It’s great to achieve that together and next season we’ll be shooting higher.”
Junior Caidon Williams also made state for Osseo, but his tournament ended on the first day with losses in the prelims and consolation quarterfinals.
Meissner (36-9 overall) wrestled at 170 pounds and started strong with a 13-3 major decision win over Hastings senior Garrett Beying. He had six takedowns in the win.
Meissner later won a 9-1 major decision over Lakeville South senior Jaden Dukes in the quarterfinals, scoring on three takedowns and a 2-point near fall.
Meissner hit his first roadblock in the semifinals on day two with a pinfall loss to eventual state champion Waconia freshman Max McEnelly in 3 minutes, 56 seconds.
Meissner then moved to the consolation wrestleback to determine whether he would make the third-place or fifth-place match, and he edged Andover junior Mitchell Nowlan 5-3.
The two were tied 2-2 after two periods, but an escape and a takedown in the first minute of the third period gave Meissner the lead.
Meissner played takedown defense for the final 39 seconds.
Meissner finished the tournament with a 4-3 loss to Faribault senior Josh Oathoudt in the third-place match.
Oathoudt scored a takedown in the third period to grab a 4-1 lead, but Meissner earned an escape with 59 seconds to go. Oathoudt played takedown defense for the rest of the match, however, and he surrendered a stalling penalty point in the final second to avoid overtime.
Schack has a similar road at 220 pounds, but he had closer matches with a 3-2 win over Anoka sophomore Tyler Nebelung in the prelims and a 4-3 win over Hopkins senior Deonte Bryant in the quarterfinals.
Schack dropped a 9-1 major decision to eventual state runner-up Brainerd senior Cade Barrett in the semifinals, but he bounced back in the consolation wrestleback against Park senior Antonio Davis with a 4-2 decision.
Schack earned an escape with the match tied 2-2 in the second, and he started the third period with an escape. Schack then played takedown defense to secure the win.
Schack nearly pulled out the third-place match against Shakopee junior Tommy Johnson when the two went to overtime tied 1-1. Johnson scored a takedown in the sudden-victory time, however, and Schack settled for fourth.
“I’m grateful for our coaches who helped Jake and I get on the podium,” Jagger said. “I’m also glad to have another year to wrestle at Osseo. It’s been a great experience and the atmosphere is amazing.”
Williams was pinned twice on day one. He lost in 55 seconds to Prior Lake’s Chase Bloomquist, and he lost in 44 seconds to Eagan senior Ty Gage in the consolation quarterfinals.
Williams did score a takedown against Gage early in the first period before a reversal and the eventual pin.
- Bob San contributed quotes
