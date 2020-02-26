Osseo wrestling is sending three to the AAA state tournament this weekend.
Jacob Meissner (170 pounds), Caidon Williams (152) and Jagger Schack (220) all advanced Feb. 22 in the 5AAA individual wrestling section at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Meissner (30-5) won a section title. He defeated STMA’s Hayden LeMonds 7-4 to make state. He also won a 20-7 major decision over Park Center’s Gbolahan Oyetunde and pinned Maple Grove’s Mitchell Feinberg in 1:55.
Williams (8-6) took second overall to advance to state. He won a 16-1 technical fall over Maple Grove’s Mason Carter and a 26-15 major decision over Park Center’s DeCarlon Henderson to make the first-place match. He was pinned by Wayzata’s Adam El-Damir in 4:52 but didn’t need a wrestleback to make state.
Schack (31-5) pinned Rogers’ Jason Anderson in 42 seconds and won a 13-0 major decision over STMA’s Toby Dehn in the semifinals, but he was pinned by Cooper’s Walter West in 5:49 in the first-place match and needed a wrestleback to make state.
Schack did his job, though, winning an 18-4 major decision over Park Center’s Sam Paye.
John Lundstrom (30-11) finished third overall at 126 pounds, and Aidan Wayne (24-14) was third at 182 pounds.
Lundstrom won a 7-0 decision against Rogers Ryan Lund in the third-place match, and Wayne pinned Rogers’ Isaiah Brown in 3:03 in his. Wayne also had a shot at state in the true second-place match, but he was pinned by Wayzata’s Cayden Homme in 5:16.
Trey Williams (19-15) took third as well. He won a 5-2 decision over Cooper’s Gabriel Morales in the heavyweight third-place match.
Alexander True (7-11) and Peter Hollingshead (10-18) finished fifth at 106 and 113 pounds. True pinned Maple Grove’s Braydon Kaiser in 1:21 in his fifth-place match, and Hollingshead pinned Armstrong’s Eli Heteen in 1:12 in his.
Jack White (22-11) also took fifth. He won an 11-6 decision over Rogers Chris Dietl in the 132-pound fifth-place match. Thomas Cornell (11-25) was fifth, as well. He won an 8-3 decision over Maple Grove’s Dravon Craidon in the 160-pound fifth-place match.
Connor Spanier (14-21) was sixth at 120 pounds, and Dylan Jackson (10-14) was sixth at 145 pounds. Jahleel Moore (4-11) also placed sixth at 195 pounds.
