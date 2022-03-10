Osseo senior Jacob Meissner had a much different experience at state this season.
Yes, he once again showed he was the best 220-pounder with his second straight Class 3A state championship, but while the 2021 title was at St. Michael-Albertville High School with a pandemic-changed format, the individual tournament was back at the Xcel Energy Center this year.
Meissner was able to experience the March of Champions before the finals with the video production on the big screen to the lights going out and flashlights shining around the stadium as everyone cheered.
He was able to have his name and accomplishments announced before his state final match, and after he earned a 5-3 win over Stillwater senior Antony Tuttle in the final, Meissner was able to have his name yelled out on the stadium speakers as the back-to-back state champion.
Meissner of course looked at the Osseo fans in the crowd and celebrated with them, and he leapt into head coach Tony Castro’s arms and hugged coach Scott Lewison after the win.
Meissner clearly was excited about his state title from a year ago, but this time, the NCAA Division I Arizona State University recruit was able to close his high school career on the biggest and loudest stage, moments that become legendary in Minnesota prep wrestling.
Last season, Meissner became the first state champion at Osseo in 24 years.
Meissner is also now Osseo’s first two-time state champion since Kelly McCornville (1996-97) and is now a part of a list of multiple champions that also includes Tom Tripp (1966-67), Dalfin Blaske (1971-72), Mike McArther (1972-73), Vic Martinez (1977-78), Dave Drogemueller (1985-86), Darren Drogemueller (1985, 1988) and Ty Fredricks (1992-95).
Tom Wilmes (1972), Jim Martinez (1977), Mike Farrell (1985) and Pat Smith (1994) also have state titles in Osseo’s history.
Meissner finishes 44-2
Meissner was ranked first at 220 pounds heading into the individual state tournament, but he also needed to defeat 10th-ranked Willmar senior Mason Swanson in the quarterfinals, third-ranked St. Thomas Academy junior Vincent Mueller in the semifinals and second-ranked Tuttle in the final.
Meissner dominated his first two opponents with technical falls. He started state with a 23-8 win over Eastview junior Alex Baccoli and followed that up with a 22-7 win over Swanson to reach the semifinals.
He had 10 takedowns and a 2-point near fall against Baccoli, and he added nine takedowns and a 2-point near fall against Swanson.
On March 5, Meissner had a big semifinal matchup against Mueller and trailed in the second before scoring a takedown with 14 seconds left in the period. He added two takedowns in the third to win 6-2 to make the final.
Meissner was able to get a takedown to take a 2-1 lead early against Tuttle, and then he scored another takedown in the second to take a 4-3 lead.
Tuttle cut Meissner loose in the third to give him a 5-3 lead, and Meissner was able to play defense the rest of the match to secure the win.
Waconia junior Max McEnelly (51-0) ended up being the only wrestler to beat Meissner this season, and McEnelly got the better of Meissner twice. McEnelly ended up winning the 195-pound title this year.
The rest of the matches all went Meissner’s way, including the all-important final that put him in the Osseo record books.
Wayne, Lundstrom medal
The Orioles sent six wrestlers to state, and two others reached the podium.
Senior Aidan Wayne (43-9) ended up fourth overall at 195 pounds with the only two losses of the tournament against Forest Lake sophomore Mark Rendl in the quarterfinals and third-place match.
Wayne was pinned by Rendl in the quarterfinals in 5 minutes, 29 seconds, but he was in the match until the third. Wayne led 3-0 after the first with a takedown and a penalty point, but Rendl cut the lead to 3-2 in the second with a takedown of his own.
Wayne led 5-4 in the third but a takedown by Rendl ultimately led to the pin.
Wayne trailed 4-0 in the second but earned an escape and a takedown with one second to go to cut the deficit to 4-3.
Wayne started the third on the bottom but was unable to get an escape, falling 4-3 and ended up fourth overall.
Wayne started state with a pin over Northfield’s Mikolas Mikula in 3:46, and he later pinned St. Thomas Academy’s Jackson Cercioglu in 1:16 to advance to the consolation quarterfinals.
Wayne then pinned Lakeville North sophomore Antonio Menard in 2:45 and added a 3-1 decision over Buffalo senior Macray Klohs in the consolation semifinal.
Senior John Lundstrom (19-9) also reached the podium, taking sixth in the 152-pound bracket.
Lundstrom fell 8-2 to eventual champion Forest Lake senior Daniel VanAcker in the prelims, but he bounced back with a 10-2 major decision over Faribault’s Aiden Tobin in the consolation wrestleback.
Lundstrom guaranteed his spot on the podium with an 8-5 win over Northfield junior Jayce Barron, scoring five times in the third with a takedown, an escape and two stalling penalty points.
Lundstrom was later pinned by Brainerd senior Gabe Wagner in 3:18 in the consolation semifinals, and he was edged 5-3 by STMA senior Jimmy Heil in the fifth-place match.
Lundstrom had a takedown in the first against Heil, but Heil had an escape, a takedown and a 2-point near fall in the second. Lundstrom earned a stalling point in the third, but he couldn’t get the tying takedown in the final 16 seconds.
Other Osseo qualifiers
Seniors Vincent Toleno (182) and Peter Hollingshead (132) and freshman Jameson Kulseth (113) also competed at state.
Toleno (29-20) was pinned by eventual 182-pound champion Stillwater junior Ryder Rogotzke in 1:34, and he was pinned by Shakopee senior Cole Sutrick in 1:56 in the consolation wrestleback.
Hollingshead (26-20) lost by a 20-5 technical fall to eventual 132-pound champion Lakeville North senior Jore Volk, and he was pinned by Little Falls senior Austin Litke in 2:30 in the wrestleback.
Kulseth fell in an 11-2 major decision against Forest Lake sophomore Parker Lyden, who eventually took fifth at state, and Kulseth was pinned in 2:07 by Cambridge-Isanti sophomore Leo Edblad.
