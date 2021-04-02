Osseo junior Jacob Meissner is a Class 3A state individual wrestling champion.
Meissner (31-1 overall) edged Shakopee senior Tommy Johnson 5-3 in the 220-pound state final March 25 at St. Michael-Albertville.
Senior heavyweight Jagger Schack (30-2 overall) added a state medal with a fifth-place finish at state.
Meissner had a takedown in the first period and an escape in the second period. He also fought through some discomfort in the third period to get a takedown with 30 seconds to go and then held control until the final second to get the victory.
Meissner had to defeat the defending state champion Hopkins senior R.J. Chakolis in the semifinals.
He edged Chakolis 3-2 in the ultimate tiebreaker, earning an escape with 15 seconds left in double overtime.
Meissner also won 5-3 over New Prague junior Evan Anderson in the state quarterfinals with two takedowns and an escape.
Schack took a 3-2 lead over Eagan senior Diego Villeda in the state quarterfinals after a reversal and a stalling call, but Villeda was able to get an escape with 1:14 to go in the third period and then hold on in a 4-3 decision.
Schack bounced back with a 5-3 win over Eastview senior Kellen Stewart in the consolation semifinals to make the fifth-place match. He had a takedown in the first period, and he added an escape and a takedown in the third period.
Schack earned fifth with a pin over Woodbury junior Thomas Moesenthin in 3 minutes, 2 seconds.
Junior Aidan Waybe was pinned by Forest Lake senior Tyler Raway in 2:54 in the state quarterfinals and fell 10-3 to Willmar senior Kaden Streed in the consolation semifinals.
