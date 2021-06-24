Osseo senior Maxwell Hammons reached the podium June 19 in the Class 2A state meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Hammons reached 151 feet, 2 inches on his final throw in the discus to end up in fifth place.
Waseca senior Marcus Hansen won the title with a heave of 178-8, and Rosemount sophomore Hayden Bills was second with a distance of 165-1. Anoka senior Tyler Nebelung was third (153-90) and Rosemount senior Charles Barnick was fourth (151-6),
Other medalists in the discus were Grand Rapids junior Jackson Weston (143-1), Moorhead sophomore Elinneus Davis (142-0), Buffalo senior Luke Gunderson (139-9) and Simley senior Bennett Tabor (137-6).
The Orioles also sent its boys 4x200 relay team and junior Alexa Davis in the girls 800.
Senior Joshua Massaquoi and juniors Jacob Momanyi, Omaru Jalloh and Malcolm Randolph finished 12th overall in 1 minute, 30.73 seconds.
Farmington won the state title in 1:28.14, and St. Peter was second in 1:28.63. Monticello took third in 1:28.8, and Eden Prairie was fourth in 1:29.15.
Other medalists in the 4x200 relay were Hopkins (1:29.51), Moorhead (1:29.51), Hill-Murray (1:29.52), Rosemount (1:29.65) and Mankato West (1:29.84).
Davis ended up 11th in the 800 with a PR of 2:18.69.
Burnsville junior Zoie Dundon won the 800 in 2:10.54, and Hopkins eighth-grader Sydney Drevlow took second in 2:11.38. Edina freshman Izzy Engle took third in 2:12.67, and Totino-Grace senior Emilie Meyer was fourth in 2:12.91.
Other 800 medalists were Rosemount sophomore Taylor Heimerl (2:15.4), Stillwater sophomore Morgan Peterman (2:16.5), Forest Lake junior Ella Niznik (2:16.58), Zimmerman sophomore Hailee Zimpel (2:16.7) and Rochester Century junior Penelopea Gordon (2:17.6).
