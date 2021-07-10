p1 spt opc glax coomes

Sonja Coomes, pictured playing in her sophomore season in 2019, was named to the All-Northwest Suburban Conference team and was named an honorable mention All-State player this past season.

Osseo/Park Center attacker/midfielder Sonja Coomes and goalie Grace Otieno earned All-Northwest Suburban Conference selections in their senior seasons this past spring.

Coomes was also named an All-State honorable mention.

Senior midfielder/defenseman Beth Denchfield, senior attacker/midfielder and eighth-grader Lauren Rainerson added all-conference honorable mentions.

Coomes finished with 35 goals and 10 assists in a very productive season, helping OPC finish 4-11 overall.

Otieno was in the net for 558 minutes and had 131 saves, finishing with a .548 save percentage after facing 239 shots on goal in 11 games.

Rainerson and Haug were tied for second on the squad with 22 points each.

Rainerson had 19 goals and three assists, and Haug finished with 14 goals and eight assists.

Denchfield had two assists as one of the top defenseman on the team.

