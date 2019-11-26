Osseo/Park Center girls hockey entered the 2019-20 season with 15 of 17 starters returning from last season.
While there is a little rust through two games, the Stars (1-1 overall) are looking to improve on a 10-13-2 overall 2018-19 record, and being three lines deep is one of the strengths of the squad.
It showed in a 3-0 win over Armstrong/Cooper on Nov. 19 with five different girls recording points.
“We are a year older and a year strong now, and you can see that,” coach Jeremy Lewis said. “We do tons of battle drills in practice, those one-on-one battles in corners and we do two-and-two battles – a lot about winning those battles on the boards.
“It is finally paying off over the last couple of years, these drills.”
Osseo/Park Center returns almost the entire roster from a season ago with 24 total girls back.
The two graduations were key players in 2018-19 – forward Laura Denchfield (18 goals, six assists), who plays hockey for St. Catherine University in St. Paul, and goalie Sophie Almquist (8-11-2 record, 513 saves, 2.72 goals against average).
But there are plenty of girls back who contributed heavily in 2018-19.
Senior captain forward Gabrielle Bodin (four goals, four assists), senior forward assistant captain Alyia Bjork (six goals, six assists) and junior assistant captain defenseman Beth Denchfield (goal, two assists) are all back.
Junior forwards Charley Sawicky (four goals, nine assists), Elli Horvath (two goals, two assists) and Claire Smith (two goals, assist); sophomore forwards Chloe Lewis (two goals, 14 assists), Presley Kraemer (eight goals, five assists) and Taverie Sherner (five goals, six assists) all return.
Forwards senior Sydney Gillund, juniors Aayah Abdul-Wahid, Katie McShane, Rylee Haug, Greta Spanier and Grace Otieno are back as well. The newcomers at the position are sophomore Gwyna Marcacini and freshmen Alannah Fennell, Grace Paddock, Eva Spanier, Zoe Smith and Alex Zimmer.
Senior defenseman Lindsay Eikos (goal, four assists), junior defenseman Abigail Todey (three assists) and freshman defenseman Hailey Eikos (goal, four assists) are some of the top returners on defense. Other key defensemen that are back are juniors Emma Bidwell and Meghan Stachowski (also a forward).
Freshman defenseman Tessa Strand is also expected to make an impact as a newcomer to varsity.
Lewis wrote in a preview questionnaire that she’s consistent with “great lateral movement and vision.”
Defensemen juniors Abigail Shriver and Adrienne Manders and sophomore Emily Achenbach are also back.
Sophomore goalie Mackenzie White was the backup last season, and she finished 2-2 overall with 132 saves and a 3.5 goals against average with 204 minutes in the net. Eighth-grade goalie Anya Rokusek is a newcomer who will be the backup to White this season.
