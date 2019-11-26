Three different Osseo/Park Center girls hockey players scored goals Nov. 19 in a 3-0 win over Armstrong/Cooper at Osseo Ice Arena.
The Stars (1-1 overall) scored twice in the third period to put away the Wings (2-2) and they had a 51-24 advantage with shots on goal.
“Our goal is to get the puck in the net and get to the paint and get rebounds,” coach Jeremy Lewis said. “We were shooting right into the goalie, which wasn’t helping. We are trying to get our girls to hit the corners more, but overall we are happy with the way they played.
“They started out not so well. We kind of took them over as the game went on.”
Junior forward Claire Smith made it 2-0 with just 10 minutes left. She flipped the puck into the upper-right corner of the net after a pass from sophomore forward Taverie Sherner found her in front. Sophomore forward Chloe Lewis also had an assist on the goal.
Just over a minute later, senior captain forward Gabrielle Bodin knocked in a goal on assists by senior assistant captain forward Aliya Bjork and junior forward Charley Sawicky.
Sawicky scored the first goal in the first period from an assist by Bjork.
Osseo/Park Center did have a little rust in just its second game of the season, and it showed with a few undisciplined plays and shot selection. The Stars did kill four penalties, and Lewis said he loves the aggressiveness and the physical play, but the girls have to be smart, as well.
“Physicality is our game, but we have to stay disciplined and stay out of the box,” Lewis said. “There’s a difference, we call it going through the hands, but we had a lot of girls going through the body, which we don’t need.”
Lewis also said that some of the shots were just right at the goalie without puck movement. It took some time before the Stars strung together several top-notch chances.
They ended up with two goals in the third period, but junior defenseman Emma Bidwell, Lewis, Sawicky and Smith all had breakaway chances.
Sherner also found Smith on another center pass right before they finally connected on their goal.
“We are trying to get our D up with the play more, kind of get more offense and create like that,” Lewis said. “You can tell that the first period was a little rusty. The last five minutes we started to take it over on them right there, and then we kind of built on that momentum going forward.”
Sophomore goalie Mackenzie White finished with 24 saves. Eight of those came in the first period and 10 came in the third period with the Wings pressing for a goal late in the game.
