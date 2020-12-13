Osseo/Park Center girls hockey only graduated four players from last year’s team that finished 10-13-1 overall, and the Stars will be hoping to continue to improve as a squad for 2020-21.
The COVID-19 pandemic is putting a pause to the start of the year with practices, tryouts and games postponed until at least Dec. 21. If Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz extends his executive order that pauses prep sports, the other two restart dates created by the Minnesota State High School League are Jan. 4 and Jan. 18.
Former captains Alyia Bjork and Gabby Bodin graduated, and that will leave some spots that need to be filled, but OPC is expected to get back seven of the top points finishers from a year ago.
Junior forward Taverie Sherner (11 goals, 11 assists), junior forward Chloe Lewis (four goals, 16 assists), junior forward Presley Kraemer (14 goals, six assists), senior forward Charley Sawicky (seven goals, five assists), sophomore defenseman Tessa Strand (three goals, seven assists), senior forward Claire Smith (seven goals, two assists) and sophomore defenseman Hailey Eikos (two goals, seven assists) are a solid core.
Senior captain Beth Denchfield (goal, assist) and senior Abigail Todey (three assists) are some of the top defensemen on the team expected back, as well. Junior goalie Mackenzie White is a returning starter in the net that finished 10-15 with 694 saves.
The season will be much different with a shorter schedule and most games against conference teams to help against the spread of the coronavirus, and the postseason might just be section tournaments and no state tournament like the fall season.
But that doesn’t change the goal of most teams to have fun and improve in a year where just getting a chance to play is a win.
The Stars have several other players on last year’s roster that might be back.
Seniors Aayah Abdul-Wahid (forward), Abigail Shriver (defenseman), Katie McShane (forward), Meghan Stachowski (defenseman), Elli Horvath (forward), Rylee Haug (forward), Greta Soanier (forward), Adrienne Manders (defenseman), Emma Bidwell (defenseman) and Grace Otieno (forward) were on the team last year.
Juniors Emily Achenbach (defenseman) and Gwyna Marcaccini (forward), sophomores Allanah Fennell (forward), Grace Paddock (forward), Eva Spanier (forward), Zoe Smith (forward) and Alex Zimmer (forward) and freshman Anya Rokusek (goalie) are other players expected back.
Smith (two goals, three assists), Horvath (goal, three assists), Stachowski (goal, assist) and Bidwell (two assists) contributed on offense last season.
Conference preview
OPC finished 3-11 overall in the Northwest Suburban Conference last season and will look to move up the standings this season.
But it won’t be easy with both wins coming against Armstrong/Cooper, which is also expected to show improvement.
The Stars did have some close games against Blaine, Totino-Grace and Champlin Park/Coon Rapids a year ago with one goal games against each team.
Andover and Maple Grove are expected to be two of the top teams in the conference and in the state this season. Centennial, Blaine, Rogers, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids, Elk River/Zimmerman, Anoka/Spring Lake Park and Totino-Grace all finished ahead of OPC in the conference a year ago.
