Osseo/Park Center girls hockey earned three All-Northwest Suburban Conference selections and two honorable mentions this season.
Sophomores Chloe Lewis and Taverie Sherner and freshman Hailey Eikos were named all-conference, and seniors Alyia Bjork and Gabby Bodin were both chosen as honorable mentions.
The Stars are expected to have 14 seniors next season, but the top three points players were all sophomores and all three first-team all-conference members are underclassmen.
“After losing a bunch of scoring from Laura Denchfield last year, we were wondering who would step up this year,” coach Jeremy Lewis said. “They played a lot at the end of the season, and going forward, they work well together.”
Sherner finished with 11 goals and 11 assists. Jeremy Lewis said she is very balanced with great hands and a great shot. Sherner sees the ice well and makes players better around her, he said.
Chloe Lewis finished with four goals and 16 assists. Jeremy Lewis said she is a 200-foot player that plays more of a “play-maker style.” Chloe Lewis likes to play in the corners and feed people and never takes a shift or a day off, Jeremy Lewis added.
Eikos was one of the top defenders for Osseo/Park Center. She has good puck movement and lateral movement and controls the play easily, Jeremy Lewis said.
Eikos was on the top power play and penalty kill lines this season and finished with two goals and seven assists.
Bjork had seven goals and four assists in her final high school season. Jeremy Lewis said she has very explosive speed and also makes teammates better around her. He also said that Bjork is a great leader on-and-off the ice.
Bodin was more of a defensive forward. She finished with two goals and two assists. Jeremy Lewis said she uses her size well and usually was asked to play defensive hockey as a center against opponents’ top lines.
