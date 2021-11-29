Osseo-Park Center girls hockey has added a lot of numbers to its varsity roster for the 2021-22 season, also bringing back 13 players as the Stars look to improve from last season’s 3-10 record.
OPC is a co-op program with Osseo, Park Center, Totino-Grace, Fridley, Maranatha Christian Academy and Legacy Christian, and a lot of experience returns to the ice this winter.
The top two offensive players did graduate in forwards Hannah Gray (eight goals, four assists) and Charley Sawicky (five goals, six assists), but almost the entire team is back from a year ago with reinforcements.
Senior forwards Taverie Sherner (five goals, two assists), Chloe Lewis (six assists) and Presley Kraemer (four goals) all helped the offense, as did, senior defenseman Chloe Lewis (five assists) and junior defenseman Hailey Eikos (three goals, four assists).
Junior forwards Maggie Albers (two goals, two assists), Zoe Smith (goal, three assists), Grace Sticha (goal) and Reanna Cruz are also back.
Junior defensemen Alicia Smuk (two goals, assist) and Tessa Strand (goal, assist) are two other blueliners back from a year ago.
Both goalies also return with senior Mackenzie White back as the starter. White was 3-5 with 185 saves, finishing with a 3.4 goals against average and a .860 save percentage.
Junior Claire Schmaltz also had a lot of time in the net last season, collecting 134 saves. Schmaltz had a 5.04 goals against average and a .865 save percentage.
Besides Gray and Sawicky, four others graduated – forwards Claire Smith (two goals, assist) and Meghan Stachowski and defensemen Kiley Wahlin (four assists) and Abigail Todey (three assists).
But there are several newcomers adding to the depth of the program including seven upperclassmen.
Senior forwards Emily Achenbach and Lauren Snustad, senior defenseman Madison Lunders, junior forwards Lexi Jansen, Eva Spanier and Alex Zimmer and junior defenseman Grace Paddock all join varsity.
There are also 14 underclassmen joining the roster.
Sophomore forwards Grace Armstrong, Aubrey Wydra and Henna Morales and defensemen Josie Grant and Chloe Lamothe, freshmen forwards Hannah Betker, Macy Patton, Maya Anderson and Andrea Krumm, freshman defenseman Lauren Rainerson and eighth-grade defenseman Nora Arneson are on the team now.
Also, three other goalies are listed – sophomores Anya Rokusek and Bri Kot and freshman Alli Olson.
OPC has the tough competition of the Northwest Suburban Conference to contend with. Top-ranked Andover, 10th-ranked Spring Lake Park/Centennial, 12th-ranked Maple Grove and 17th-ranked Rogers are all tough teams on the schedule.
All of those teams minus Andover are also in the 5AA section with OPC, and No. 20 North Wright County (STMA/Monticello) also joins the 5AA section this season.
