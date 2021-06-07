Osseo/Park Center won once during the regular season which set up a tough 5A section opener at Totino-Grace on June 1.

OPC (1-13 overall) dropped the game 15-6 to close the year.

Senior Cade Wessman did finish with three goals, and senior Carson Streich, junior Zach Jenson and sophomore Ashton Foulke all added goals.

Senior Collin Geraghty and Jenson each had two assists.

Sophomore Xavier Wells finished with 15 saves on 30 shots.

Seniors Cole Beattie, Will Steven, Dale Pfannenstein, Ben Koenig, Streich and Geraghty all played in their final high school game.

Totino-Grace fell 17-7 to second-seeded Blake on June 3.

