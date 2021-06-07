Osseo/Park Center won once during the regular season which set up a tough 5A section opener at Totino-Grace on June 1.
OPC (1-13 overall) dropped the game 15-6 to close the year.
Senior Cade Wessman did finish with three goals, and senior Carson Streich, junior Zach Jenson and sophomore Ashton Foulke all added goals.
Senior Collin Geraghty and Jenson each had two assists.
Sophomore Xavier Wells finished with 15 saves on 30 shots.
Seniors Cole Beattie, Will Steven, Dale Pfannenstein, Ben Koenig, Streich and Geraghty all played in their final high school game.
Totino-Grace fell 17-7 to second-seeded Blake on June 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.