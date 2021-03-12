Seniors Nicholas Trzynka and Vaughn Ruska both advanced to state March 3, helping Osseo boys Nordic skiing finish third overall.
Trzynka and Ruska finished third and fifth, respectively, in the 5A section meet at Theodore Wirth Park.
Trzynka finished in 17 minutes, 57.7 seconds (9:22.4 classic, 8:35.3 skate). Blaine sophomore Ben Lewis won the individual section title in 17:33.1, and Maple Grove junior Myles Brown was second in 17:56.8.
Ruska’s time was 18:22.5 (9:24.4 classic, 8:58.1 skate). Mora junior Tommy Mulford was fourth in 18:21.1.
Head coach Brandon Burns said he has seen Trzynka and Ruska rise to the occasion during these types of high-profile races before.
“They peak at just the right time,” Burns said. “They had just an amazing performance.”
State is Friday, March 12, at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik.
Burns said Trzynka and Ruska will continue to do light workouts to keep their fitness up-to-par without tiring them out.
“They are ready to race,” Burns said. “There is not much more fine tuning at this point.”
The Orioles were also close to making it to state as a team with a 334, 12 points behind second-place Rogers (346). Maple Grove won the meet with a 381.
Sophomore AJ Miller took 28th in 19:55.2 (10:24.8 classic, 9:30.4 skate), and sophomore Colin Vaughn finished the team scoring with a 34th-place finish in 20:19.9 (10:34.1 classic, 9:45.8 skate).
Juniors Jeffrey Wacholz and Matthew Oujiri and sophomore Gabriel Arends also competed.
Wacholz was 52nd in 21:30.4 (10:59.1 classic, 10:31.3 skate). Oujiri took 56th in 21:44.1 (11:11.9 classic, 10:32.2 skate), and Arends finished 62nd in 22:11 (11:19.3 classic, 10:51.7 skate).
Girls
Junior Maddie Kjome and sophomore Kendel Poppe Boehm both finished in the top 40 in the 5A section meet, leading the girls to 10th with a 213.
Kjome was 38th in 28:42.4 (15:35 classic, 13:06.5 skate), and Poppe Boehm took 40th in 28:47.7 (15:39 classic, 13:08.2 skate).
Sophomore Maria Hoff and freshman Gianna Vecellio were the other Orioles to count toward the final score, finishing 56th and 57th, respectively.
Hoff’s time was 30:55.6 (16:56 classic, 13:59.2 skate), and Vecellio’s time was 31:18.5 (16:58 classic, 14:19.8 skate).
Freshman Teresa Shah was next on the team, taking 62nd in 32:30 (16:07 classic, 16:22.7 skate).
Eighth-grader Elsie Higgins was 63rd in 33:07.4 (17:15 classic, 15:52.4 skate), and junior Ruby Engel was 67th in 33:48.6 (17:48 classic, 16:00.6 skate).
