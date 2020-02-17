p1 spt oss Nordic boys state

Ossseo senior Nicholas Kjome (right) and junior Nicholas Trzynka both participated in the Nordic boys state meet Feb. 14 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

 (Photo submitted)

Osseo senior Nicholas Kjome and junior Nicholas Trzynka represented the Orioles’ Nordic ski team Feb. 14 in the state meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

Kjome closed his high school skiing career in 36th place. His total time was 30 minutes, 52.6 seconds. He had a freestyle time of 15:21 and a classical pursuit time of 15:31.6.

Trzynka was 77th overall in 32:18. His freestyle time was 15:53, and his pursuit time was 16:25.

Trzynka is expected to be one of the leaders for Osseo next season.

