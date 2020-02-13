Osseo senior Nicholas Kjome and junior Nicholas Trzynka came into the 5A section meet with momentum after earning top-12 finishes in the Northwest Suburban Conference meet.
The Orioles skiers continued to shine Feb. 5 at Theodore Wirth Park by earning trips to the MSHSL state tournament.
Kjome also earned a state berth last season, but Trzynka is making his first state trip to Giants Ridge in Biwabik, and his face said it all.
During awards, Trzynka couldn’t control his laughter, and he gave Kjome a big hug to celebrate the feat.
Kjome finished a career best third-overall at sections in 25 minute, 8,4 seconds, and Trzynka was eighth in 25:49.5 as both medaled.
The two finishes also helped the team finish fourth overall with a 297, as only the top four scores are counted at sections.
Junior Vaughn Ruska was third on the team with a 20th-place finish in 27:20.2. Freshman Colin Vaughn finished the scoring with a 76th-place finish in 32:11.
Freshman AJ Miller (32:21.2) and junior Henry Laborde (32:29.6) were 77th and 78th, respectively, and freshman Gabriel Arends (33:03) took 83rd.
Girls finish 10th overall
The Osseo girls ended up 10th out of 12 teams with a 224.
Sophomore Madeline Kjome led the way in 35th in 33:24.7, and eighth-grader Juliana Davis was next in 43rd in 34:33.7.
Seniors Camille Corneia and Hannah Wetzel finished the scoring in 50th and 52nd. Corneia’s time was 35:34.8, and Wetzel’s time was 35:52.9.
Seniors Frankie Lumb (36:30.2) and Ana Laborde (37:17.3) were 56th and 66th, and freshman Kendel Poppe Boehm (37:44.7) was 71st.
Future looks bright
According to Osseo coach Brett Frayseth, the team roster increased 50% from last year bringing the total number of skiers to 60, which includes middle school students.
Frayseth said the Orioles, many of whom are first-year skiers, have benefited from the early snow this year because it allowed them to practice on snow from the beginning of the season.
“We have seen the impact it has had on our team’s growth and retention,” Frayseth said. “We have had some very impressive results from our first-year skiers, with three first-year skiers being selected to represent us at the section 5 meet.
“This bodes very well for the future of Osseo Nordic.”
