Osseo Nordic boys skiing earned three All-Northwest Suburban Conference finishes Jan. 29 at Theodore Wirth Park, and the girls squad just missed a couple of spots, as well.

Senior Nicholas Kjome was eighth overall in 28 minutes, 3 seconds on the boys side and jumped up a spot in the 5K classical pursuit in 14:57.

Junior Nicholas Trzynka also earned all-conference with a 12th-place finish in 28:16 (15:13), and junior Vaughn Ruska was the third to make it with a 28th-place finish in 29:58 (16:11 classical pursuit).

Together, they helped the boys finish 10th with a 397.

Sophomore Madeline Kjome and eighth-grader Juliana Davis just missed the top-36 all-conference spots on the girls side.

Kjome was 37th in 37:20 (20:00 classical pursuit), and Davis was 39th in 37:27 (19:47 classical pursuit). They helped the girls take 10th with a 414.

Seniors Camille Corneia (49th), Hannah Wetzel (56th) and Ana Laborde (68th) and freshman Kendel Poppe Boehm (63rd) finished the team scoring for the girls.

Corneia’s time was 38:35 (20:47 classical pursuit), and Wetzel’s time was 39:24 (20:21 classical pursuit). Poppe Boehm finished in 40:14 (22:03 classical pursuit), and Laborde finished in 40:41 (22:51).

Freshmen AJ Miller (90th), Colin Vaughn (95th) and Gabriel Arends (96th) finished the scoring for the boys. Miller finished in 34:39 (18:52 classical pursuit). Vaughn’s time was 35:07 (19:10 classical pursuit), and Arends finished in 35:42 (19:33 classical pursuit).

