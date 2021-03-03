Osseo boys and girls Nordic skiing combined for four All-Northwest Suburban Conference selections after the conference meet, held Feb. 22-23 at Theodore Wirth Park.
The boys, which finished fifth overall with a 480, put three on the list. Senior Nicholas Trzynka was a top-10 medalist, taking 10th overall in 20 minutes, eight seconds. Senior Vaughn Ruska finished 28th in 21:34, and sophomore Colin Vaughn was 30th in 21:39.
Junior Maddie Kjome helped the girls take 10th overall with a 387. She finished 27th in 25:01.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meet was run a little different than in the past. Normally, there are two 5K races with the last one being a pursuit. But to limit the number of skiers on the course, the meet was broken down into 3.5K classic and 3.5K skate races in four sessions of three teams each.
Each session also had a reduced break in between each race. Instead of the usual two hours, it was about a 15-minute break for teams.
“I was proud of their performance,” head coach Brandon Burns said. “One element of Nordic skiing that is different this year during the pandemic is staggered ski times. Some skiers get easier conditions to race in and some face harder.
“I thought our skiers did well, despite changing conditions. “You ski on the snow you got.”
The meet was also broken down into two days, unlike the usual one day of competition. The boys raced on Feb. 22.
Three other boys counted toward the final score besides the all-conference skiers. Sophomore A.J. Miller finished 50th in 22:46, and sophomore Gabriel Arends was 63rd in 23:29. Junior Matthew Oujiri finished 65th in 23:42.
The girls raced on Feb. 23 with five others joining Kjome for the final team score.
Sophomore Kendel Poppe Boehm was 51st in 26:34, and freshman Gianna Vecellio took 60th in 27:09. Freshman Teresa Shah finished 64th in 27:40, and sophomore Maria Hoff was 67th in 28:04.
Eighth-grader Elsie Higgins rounded out the Orioles’ top six, finishing 70th in 28:16.
Four other boys and four other girls also raced at the conference meet without counting toward the team score.
For the boys, junior Jeffrey Wacholz took 69th in 23:46, and junior Jeremiah Groff was 75th in 24:01. Senior Henry LaBorde was 77th in 24:04, and freshman Jacob Mattson finished 89th in 25:18.
For the girls, junior Ruby Engel was 71st in 28:26, and senior Lucy Bergeron finished 82nd in 30:10. Freshman Katie Hasse was 85th in 30:37, and sophomore Katie Millard took 93rd in 32:15.
Armstrong won the boys team title with a 668, led by individual champion Roger Anderson (17:40), and Elk River won the girls team title with a 660, led by individual champion sophomore Hailee Zimpel (20:46) and runner-up senior Katelyn Gramstad (21:33).
The 5A section meet was on March 3. The top two teams and the top six individuals not on an advancing team make state. Trzynka was a state qualifier for the boys last season.
