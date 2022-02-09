Osseo Nordic girls skiing put three on the all-conference team Jan. 31 at the Northwest Suburban Conference meet at Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Senior Maddie Kjome finished in the top 24 in the pursuit, and junior Kendel Poppe-Boehm and seventh-grader Camille Friden finished in the top six in the sprint relay. As a team, the Orioles took seventh out of 11 teams with a 354 (150 sprint relay, 204 pursuit).

Kjome ended up 19th overall in the pursuit in 38 minutes, 38.6 seconds. Kjome’s classic time of 20:24.4 was 14th, and her freestyle time was 25th in 18:14.2.

Poppe-Boehm and Friden were fourth in the sprint relay in 15:57.61 with the top six duos making the all-conference team.

Maria Hoff was an honorable mention in the pursuit, taking 29th in 41:05 (22:31 classic, 18:34 freestyle).

Sophomore Teresa Shah was 35th in 42:12 (21:38.5 classic, 20:33.5 freestyle), and freshman Elsie Higgins was 37th to complete the pursuit team scoring in 43:00.5 (21:56.1 classic, 21:04.3 freestyle).

Sophomore Giana Vecellio finished 38th in 43:10.1 (23:05.5 classic, 20:04.5 freestyle), and senior Ruby Engel was 51st in 48:27.9 (26:41.5 classic, 21:46.3 freestyle).

Katie Hasse and Luam Aman were the other sprint relay participants, and they finished 15th out of 18 teams in 19:54.7.

The Orioles participated in the 5A section meet Feb. 9. The sprint relay is an event this season, counting toward the team’s final score. The top two teams at sections make state.

Individually, the fastest sprint relay not on an advancing team makes state, and the top four pursuit skiers not on an advancing team also makes state.

The state meet is Feb. 16-17 at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik. The girls classic race is at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16. The girls sprint relay prelims are at 10:30, 11 and 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. The sprint relay final is at 1:30 p.m., and the pursuit final is at 3 p.m.

