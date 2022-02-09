Osseo junior Kendel Poppe-Boehm (left) and seventh-grader Camille Friden participated in the first annual sprint conference relay and finished fourth in 15 minutes, 57.04 seconds to make all-conference.
Osseo junior Kendel Poppe-Boehm (left) and seventh-grader Camille Friden participated in the first annual sprint conference relay and finished fourth in 15 minutes, 57.04 seconds to make all-conference.
Osseo Nordic girls skiing put three on the all-conference team Jan. 31 at the Northwest Suburban Conference meet at Hyland Lake Park Reserve.
Senior Maddie Kjome finished in the top 24 in the pursuit, and junior Kendel Poppe-Boehm and seventh-grader Camille Friden finished in the top six in the sprint relay. As a team, the Orioles took seventh out of 11 teams with a 354 (150 sprint relay, 204 pursuit).
Kjome ended up 19th overall in the pursuit in 38 minutes, 38.6 seconds. Kjome’s classic time of 20:24.4 was 14th, and her freestyle time was 25th in 18:14.2.
Poppe-Boehm and Friden were fourth in the sprint relay in 15:57.61 with the top six duos making the all-conference team.
Maria Hoff was an honorable mention in the pursuit, taking 29th in 41:05 (22:31 classic, 18:34 freestyle).
Sophomore Teresa Shah was 35th in 42:12 (21:38.5 classic, 20:33.5 freestyle), and freshman Elsie Higgins was 37th to complete the pursuit team scoring in 43:00.5 (21:56.1 classic, 21:04.3 freestyle).
Sophomore Giana Vecellio finished 38th in 43:10.1 (23:05.5 classic, 20:04.5 freestyle), and senior Ruby Engel was 51st in 48:27.9 (26:41.5 classic, 21:46.3 freestyle).
Katie Hasse and Luam Aman were the other sprint relay participants, and they finished 15th out of 18 teams in 19:54.7.
The Orioles participated in the 5A section meet Feb. 9. The sprint relay is an event this season, counting toward the team’s final score. The top two teams at sections make state.
Individually, the fastest sprint relay not on an advancing team makes state, and the top four pursuit skiers not on an advancing team also makes state.
The state meet is Feb. 16-17 at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik. The girls classic race is at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16. The girls sprint relay prelims are at 10:30, 11 and 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. The sprint relay final is at 1:30 p.m., and the pursuit final is at 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.