Osseo junior Colin Vaughn races toward the finish line Jan. 31 in the Northwest Suburban Conference meet at Hyland Park Reserve. Vaughn ended up 23rd overall in 30 minutes, 50 seconds to make all-conference.
Osseo Nordic boys skiing earned three all-conference honors Jan. 31 in the Northwest Suburban Conference meet.
Junior Colin Vaughn finished in the top 24 in the pursuit, and juniors AJ Miller and Gabriel Arends finished in the top six in the sprint relay. Together, they scored the majority of points for the Orioles, which took 10th out of 12 teams with a 334 (147 sprint relay, 187 pursuit).
Maple Grove won with a 421 (138 sprint relay, 283 pursuit).
Vaughn just made the cut for all-conference, taking 23rd in 30 minutes, 50 seconds. He had the 24th-best classic time in 16:42.3 and the 16th-fastest freestyle time of 14:07.7.
Miller and Arends finished fifth overall in the team sprint relay in 13:26.14. The top six relay teams made all-conference.
Junior Taylor Grant finished 36th overall in the pursuit in 33:22.1 (17:14.8 classic, 16:07.2 freestyle).
Sophomore Jacob Mattson finished 38th overall in 33:52.4 (18:34.9 classic, 15:17.5 freestyle), and senior Jeremiah Groff finished the pursuit scoring with a 40th-place finish in 34:03.9 (18:03.7 classic, 16:00.2 freestyle).
Seniors Jeffrey Wachholz and Matthew Ouijiri were 46th and 47th, respectively. Wachholz finished in 34:56.5 (18:25.4 classic, 16:31 freestyle), and Ouijiri had a time of 35:05.8 (18:53.1 classic, 16:12.6 freestyle).
Osseo’s other sprint relay team – sophomores Matt Trzynka and Henry Dukowitz – took 11th out of 22 teams in 15:12.67.
The Orioles participated in the 5A section meet Feb. 9. The sprint relay is an event this season, counting toward the team’s final score. The top two teams at sections make state.
Individually, the fastest sprint relay not on an advancing team makes state, and the top four pursuit skiers not on an advancing team also makes state.
The state meet is Feb. 16-17 at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik. The boys classic race is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16. The boys sprint relay prelims are at 9, 9:30 and 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. The sprint relay final is at 1 p.m., and the pursuit final is at 2 p.m.
