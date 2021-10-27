Osseo senior Hana Johnson had a nice close to her high school career Oct. 18-19 at the 5AA individual tennis section tournament at Innercity Tennis in Minneapolis.
Johnson won twice to open the meet before falling in the quarterfinals, finishing in the top eight of tennis players in the section.
Seventh-seeded Johnson (10-13 overall) started off with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Buffalo senior Elise Lubben.
Johnson added another win over Monticello freshman Rebecca Rousslang with a 6-2, 6-2 win to make the quarterfinals.
The postseason run came to a finish against eventual runner-up second-seeded Wayzata sophomore Nabedrick Lucy in an 0-6, 0-6 loss. Lucy fell to top-seeded Maple Grove senior Zoe Adkins in the finals.
Osseo senior Abby Kettlewell (7-10) had her season come to a close in a 1-6, 0-6 loss to Armstrong sophomore Peyton Erickson in the other singles match.
On the doubles side, juniors Tessa Strand (12-9) and Zoe Smith (10-12) had a tough draw against second-seeded Delano senior Olivia Bekkala and junior Katelyn Ring. Strand and Smith ended up falling 1-6, 2-6.
Strand and Smith are expected back as two of the team leaders for the 2022 squad next season.
Also with a tough draw, Osseo seniors Greta Lindsay and Kayley Moll took on top-seeded Buffalo senior Anna Lee and junior Alaina Lee. Lindsay and Moll fell to the eventual section champion Buffalo siblings 1-6, 1-6.
