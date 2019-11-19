Osseo junior Amber Croonquist came into the 2019 AA state swimming and diving meet Nov. 14-16 with a lot more confidence from her first state appearance a year ago.
Croonquist came in with a goal to reach the podium, and she ended up reaching that goal with a strong performance in the 100-yard butterfly.
She finished eighth overall in 57.06 seconds after taking seventh in prelims in 56.68. She was all smiles when she received her medal in front of a lively crowd at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
“It’s really cool and amazing,” Croonquist said. “I worked super hard this season to try and get top eight. And it’s just cool to see all of my club friends here too and to race them. So I had a lot of fun this week, and I am excited for next year.”
Croonquist finished 13th in the 100 fly in 2018 and improved five spots this season. She said the state meet was much different in 2019 with another year of experience.
“Last year I didn’t know what I was doing because I had never been to state,” Croonquist said. “I was kind of not confident, but this year I was excited and was like, ‘I know what I’m doing. I’m just going to go out and have fun.’”
Her new goal for 2020 is to improve another five spots and reach the top three, and she said she might be on the Aquajets National team for the club season.
“That would really help with my goals because it would push me more,” Croonquist said. “And also, this year, my coach is more open to suggestions with sets, and next year, I am hoping that (Linsi Jagger) will be even more open.”
Technique will be another spot Croonquist said she’d like to improve. She said her final turn on the 100 fly Saturday wasn’t as good as she would have liked.
Besides that race, Croonquist also made the consolation final in the 50 free after posting a time of 24.22 Friday in prelims. She ended up 13th overall Saturday in 24.34.
