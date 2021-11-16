Osseo girls swimming and diving had two individual medals and medals for all three relays Nov. 11-13 in the 5AA section meet at Minnetonka Aquatics Center.
Sophomore Alexis Horn led the Orioles with a sixth-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing in 1 minute, 13.22 seconds. Senior Emily Kersting also reached the podium, finishing seventh in the 200 free in 2:05.92.
All three relays finished sixth.
Seniors Maddie Thom and Ruby Engel, Emily Kersting and Horn finished the 200 medley relay in 1:58.36, and the same quartet finished the 200 free relay in 1:46.56
Seniors Maddy Ahlquist and Elise Brooks, seventh-grader Annalise Kersting and Horn touched the wall in 4:07.41 in the 400 free relay.
Several others scored points for Osseo, which took sixth with 157 points.
Thom won a consolation race, finishing ninth in the 100 butterfly in 1:03.08, and Ahlquist also took ninth in the 500 free in 5:39.09.
Ahlquist was 11th in the 200 free in 2:07.46, and Emily Kersting was 11th in the 100 backstroke in 1:06.86. Sophomore Abby Ahlquist was 11th in diving with a 243.25 score.
Thom was 12th in the 50 free in 26.28. Horn took 12th in 2:08.55 and was also 13th in the 200 IM in 2:31.83.
Brooks finished 15th in the 100 free in 1:00.29 and 16th in the 200 IM in 2:35.4. Sophomore Kyla Mertes was 16th in the 500 free in 6:10.73.
The other finishes happened in prelims on Nov. 11.
Mertes was an alternate in the 500 free, taking 18th in 6:10.46, and Annalise Kersting took 19th in the 100 backstroke in 1:15.38. Horn finished 19th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:23.22.
Senior Lisette Torres Gutierrez finished 20th in the 200 IM in 2:44.05. Mertes was 22nd in the 200 free in 2:18.54, and Annalise Kersting was 22nd in the 200 IM in 2:45.78.
Engel (27.73) and eighth-grader Israel Lamah (28.02) were 22nd and 23rd in the 50 free.
Lamah was also 20th in the 100 butterfly in 1:16.62, and senior Kirsten Farah finished 22nd in 1:27.25 and in the 100 breaststroke in 1:35.59.
Engel took 21st in the 100 free in 1:04.95, and Torres Gutierrez was 22nd in 1:05.8. Senior Katie Titus was 25th in 1:08.72. Titus also finished 23rd in the 100 backstroke in 1:20.25.
Senior Kaisa Luoma Anderson finished 28th in the 50 free in 31.6.
Osseo junior Trinity Fahrenbruch (95.2) and freshman Eowyn Noeldner (64) were 22nd and 23rd in diving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.