Osseo girls swimming and diving had two individual medals and medals for all three relays Nov. 11-13 in the 5AA section meet at Minnetonka Aquatics Center.

Sophomore Alexis Horn led the Orioles with a sixth-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing in 1 minute, 13.22 seconds. Senior Emily Kersting also reached the podium, finishing seventh in the 200 free in 2:05.92.

All three relays finished sixth.

Seniors Maddie Thom and Ruby Engel, Emily Kersting and Horn finished the 200 medley relay in 1:58.36, and the same quartet finished the 200 free relay in 1:46.56

Seniors Maddy Ahlquist and Elise Brooks, seventh-grader Annalise Kersting and Horn touched the wall in 4:07.41 in the 400 free relay.

Several others scored points for Osseo, which took sixth with 157 points.

Thom won a consolation race, finishing ninth in the 100 butterfly in 1:03.08, and Ahlquist also took ninth in the 500 free in 5:39.09.

Ahlquist was 11th in the 200 free in 2:07.46, and Emily Kersting was 11th in the 100 backstroke in 1:06.86. Sophomore Abby Ahlquist was 11th in diving with a 243.25 score.

Thom was 12th in the 50 free in 26.28. Horn took 12th in 2:08.55 and was also 13th in the 200 IM in 2:31.83.

Brooks finished 15th in the 100 free in 1:00.29 and 16th in the 200 IM in 2:35.4. Sophomore Kyla Mertes was 16th in the 500 free in 6:10.73.

The other finishes happened in prelims on Nov. 11.

Mertes was an alternate in the 500 free, taking 18th in 6:10.46, and Annalise Kersting took 19th in the 100 backstroke in 1:15.38. Horn finished 19th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:23.22.

Senior Lisette Torres Gutierrez finished 20th in the 200 IM in 2:44.05. Mertes was 22nd in the 200 free in 2:18.54, and Annalise Kersting was 22nd in the 200 IM in 2:45.78.

Engel (27.73) and eighth-grader Israel Lamah (28.02) were 22nd and 23rd in the 50 free.

Lamah was also 20th in the 100 butterfly in 1:16.62, and senior Kirsten Farah finished 22nd in 1:27.25 and in the 100 breaststroke in 1:35.59.

Engel took 21st in the 100 free in 1:04.95, and Torres Gutierrez was 22nd in 1:05.8. Senior Katie Titus was 25th in 1:08.72. Titus also finished 23rd in the 100 backstroke in 1:20.25.

Senior Kaisa Luoma Anderson finished 28th in the 50 free in 31.6.

Osseo junior Trinity Fahrenbruch (95.2) and freshman Eowyn Noeldner (64) were 22nd and 23rd in diving.

