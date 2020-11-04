Senior Amber Croonquist has been a staple at the state tournament for Osseo girls swimming and diving for several years.
Although there isn’t a state meet in 2020, she finished her career with two section titles at the 5AA meet at Minnetonka Aquatics Center.
Croonquist won the 50-yard freestyle in 24.05 seconds, besting the state standard of 24.38, and she claimed the 100 butterfly in 56.21, besting the state standard of 58.35.
Croonquist would also be going to state with the 200 free relay in a normal year. She joined junior Maddie Thom, freshman Alexis Horn and seventh-grader Faith Lamah to take second in 1:41.58.
Osseo finished sixth as a team with a 190.5.
The 200 medley relay took home medals, as well, with a sixth-place finish. Seniors Marina Mascarenas and Olyvia Legatt, junior Emily Kersting and freshman Alexis Horn touched the wall in 2:04.37.
Thom added a medal in the 100 free, tying for seventh in 57.35, and senior Laura Christnagel also brought home a medal in the diving competition. She finished with a score of 256.2.
Thom just missed a medal in the 50 free with a ninth-place finish in 26.4, and Faith Lamah was ninth in the 500 free in 5:34.86.
Faith Lamah was 10th in the 200 free in 2:04.93, and Alexis Horn was 12th in 2:08.96. Junior Maddy Ahlquist was 14th in 2:09.16, and junior Kaisa Luoma Anderson was 22nd in 2:38.8.
Senior Savanna Dickey was 10th in the diving competition with a score of 249.1, and freshman Abby Ahlquist finished 12th with a 244.15. Senior Lauren Hallstrom was 13th with a 241.9.
Maddy Ahlquist was 11th in the 500 free (5:38.2), and freshman Kyla Mertes was 20th (6:33.8). Junior Lisette Torres Gutierrez finished 21st (6:44.47).
Alexis Horn took 12th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.68, and seventh-grader Lindsey Horn was 20th in 1:24.59. Legatt was 21st in 1:25.36, and seventh-grader Israel Lamah was 23rd in 1:25.52.
Mascarenas finished 14th in the 100 butterfly (1:09.73), and senior Kaity McGee took 18th (1:10.84). Israel Lamah was 20th in 1:12.42.
Kersting added a 14th-place finish in the 100 free in 1:00.03. Senior Katie Rengel (1:06.14) and eighth-grader Sophia Alpasa (1:13.47) were 23rd and 27th, respectively.
Kersting was also 16th in the 100 backstroke in 1:07.59. Mascarenas (1:13.56), Anderson (1:17.92) and Alpasa (1:19.14) were 20th, 23rd and 24th, respectively.
Lindsey Horn was 20th in the 200 individual medley (2:44.82). Mertes (2:49:01) and Gutierrez (2:49.72) were 21st and 23rd, respectively.
Legatt (28.26) and McGee (28.97) were 20th and 21st in the 50 free.
