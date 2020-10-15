Osseo girls cross country finished third for the third straight season Oct. 7 at the Northwest Suburban Conference cross country meet at Bassett Creek Park in Crystal.
Freshman Jules Davis and junior Alexa Davis both had top-10 finishes, and sophomore Maria Hoff was 20th. All three girls earned all-conference selections.
Seventh-grader Reece Ruska added an honorable mention, as Osseo finished with a 111. Andover (40) and Maple Grove (67) were the top two teams.
Jules Davis finished fourth overall in 19 minutes, 25.9 seconds, and Alexa Davis was eighth in 19:54.8. Hoff finished in 21:06.3.
Andover senior Claire Beckman won the individual title in 19:04.1.
Ruska was 35th in 21:55.1, and junior Jazmyn Christen was just two spots away from an honorable mention, taking 44th in 22:15.4.
Several other runners didn’t count toward the final score.
Freshman Teresa Shah took 62nd in 23:05.2, and sophomore Kendel Poppe-Boehm was 64th in 23:18.1. Sophomore Samantha Longnecker took 87th in 24:49.4.
