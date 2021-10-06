Three top-25 finishes, including two in the top 10, helped Osseo girls cross country take third as a team Sept. 30 at the Osseo Invitational at Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Sophomore Jules Davis led the way with a fifth-place overall finish in 19 minutes, 54.79 seconds, and her sister senior Alexa Davis was close behind in seventh in 20:00.77. Junior Maria Hoff added a 24th-place finish in 21:07.98 as a strong third runner.

The Orioles finished with a 137 behind Maple Grove (50) and Centennial (95).

Freshman Audrey McNeil was next for Osseo with a 45th-place finish in 22:13.04, and sophomore Teresa Shah took 56th in 22:33.13 to finish the team scoring.

Senior Jazmyn Christen and juniors Ariam Aman and Emma Houfek were all next. Christen took 57th in 22:41.46, and Aman was 59th in 22:51.64. Houfek took 60th in 22:53.7.

Junior Samantha Longenecker also competed in the varsity race and finished 71st in 23:15.23.

Runner-up freshman Jordan Ode led Maple Grove in 19:44.88, and Centennial sophomore Abby Wood took 14th in 20:30.07 to lead the Cougars, which had five runners in the top 26.

Armstrong sophomore Caitlyn Osanai won the individual title in 19:30.16.

Osseo’s junior varsity team also finished third, led by freshman Elsie Higgins (23:21.85) and junior Carolyn Odens (23:25.1) who took 10th and 12th, respectively.

In the C race, Osseo eighth-grader Lily Bruemmer was second on the girls side in 25:11.03.

