Three top-25 finishes, including two in the top 10, helped Osseo girls cross country take third as a team Sept. 30 at the Osseo Invitational at Elm Creek Park Reserve.
Sophomore Jules Davis led the way with a fifth-place overall finish in 19 minutes, 54.79 seconds, and her sister senior Alexa Davis was close behind in seventh in 20:00.77. Junior Maria Hoff added a 24th-place finish in 21:07.98 as a strong third runner.
The Orioles finished with a 137 behind Maple Grove (50) and Centennial (95).
Freshman Audrey McNeil was next for Osseo with a 45th-place finish in 22:13.04, and sophomore Teresa Shah took 56th in 22:33.13 to finish the team scoring.
Senior Jazmyn Christen and juniors Ariam Aman and Emma Houfek were all next. Christen took 57th in 22:41.46, and Aman was 59th in 22:51.64. Houfek took 60th in 22:53.7.
Junior Samantha Longenecker also competed in the varsity race and finished 71st in 23:15.23.
Runner-up freshman Jordan Ode led Maple Grove in 19:44.88, and Centennial sophomore Abby Wood took 14th in 20:30.07 to lead the Cougars, which had five runners in the top 26.
Armstrong sophomore Caitlyn Osanai won the individual title in 19:30.16.
Osseo’s junior varsity team also finished third, led by freshman Elsie Higgins (23:21.85) and junior Carolyn Odens (23:25.1) who took 10th and 12th, respectively.
In the C race, Osseo eighth-grader Lily Bruemmer was second on the girls side in 25:11.03.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.