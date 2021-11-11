Osseo senior Alexa Davis closed her high school career with another state appearance Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College.
Alexa Davis qualified for state for the fifth time, and her sister sophomore Jules Davis joined her for her third trip to state. Obviously, the 2020 state meet wasn’t held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but both would have qualified.
And both had career-best finishes in the new Class 3A field in 2021.
Alexa Davis finished 17th overall to earn an All-State berth, finishing in 18 minutes, 50.48 seconds. She was 13th after the first mile but fell back to 26th after two miles. But Alexa Davis had the 14th fastest time during the third portion of the course to move up nine spots.
Jules Davis bested her previous best place by about 30 places, taking 34th in 19:06.66.
Jules Davis will look to match her sister’s state appearances with two more years at Osseo.
As for the rest of the field, St. Michael-Albertville senior Ali Weimer cruised to the individual state title in 17:42.81, and Hopkins freshmen Sydney Drevlow (17:57.1) and Daphne Grobstein (18:23.94) were second and third.
Other top-10 medalists were East Ridge senior Halle Mestery (18:25.17), St. Paul Central senior Iris Guider (18:25.76), Forest Lake freshman Norah Hushagen (18:27.68), Edina senior Maggie Wagner (18:32.2), Chanhassen sophomore Marissa Long (18:36.57), Wayzata junior Teegan Anderson (18:38.24) and Mounds View junior Taylor Isabel (18:42.03).
