Osseo girls basketball came away with one All-Northwest Suburban West Conference selection and three honorable mentions this season.
Senior forward Jaiden Kline earned all-conference honors, and senior forward Jasmine Choi, freshman guard Aalayah Wilson and eighth-grade guard Ava Holman were all honorable mentions.
Kline finished with 330 points this season and added 19 points in the one section game.
Choi had 268 points and had 11 more in the section quarterfinal.
Wilson was second on the team in 272 points and chipped in five in sections.
Holman collected 219 points and finished with 13 in sections.
The Orioles (8-19 overall) were 1-11 in the tough conference which included co-champions Park Center, Elk River and Spring Lake Park (10-2).
They were a No. 7 seed in the 5AAAA section playoffs and fell to second-seeded Centennial.
Osseo was a young team with 10 players sophomores or younger and just four seniors.
Kline and Choi closed their high school careers along with Kadyn Knutson and Isabel Cronin, but Wilson and Holman are expected to lead the Orioles’ core for the next few seasons.
