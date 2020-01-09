Osseo/Fridley gymnastics traveled to Park Center on Jan. 4 for the MGGOA Classic meet and finished seventh overall in Division 2 with a 109.025.
Senior Katie Edwards medaled on the vault with an 8.6. She was also 11th on the uneven bars with a 7.025, 19th on the floor with a 7.7 and 23rd on the beam with a 6.925.
Junior Abby Stand finished 13th on the beam with a 7.7. Stand was also 16th on the bars with a 6.925, 18th on the vault with an 8.3 and 26th on the floor with a 7.5.
Stand and Edwards finished 11th and 12th on the all-around. Stand had a 30.425, and Edwards finished with a 30.25.
Zoe Waldron finished 31st on the bars with a 6.0, and junior Natalie Wills was 33rd on the beam with a 5.7.
