Osseo senior Will Honnold is bringing home four medals from the 5AA section meet, closing out his high school career on a high note.
Honnold helped both the 200-yard medley relay and the 400 free relay, and he also earned individual medals in the 500 free and 100 breaststroke March 13 inside Minnetonka Aquatics Center.
Honnold finished fourth in the 500 free in 5 minutes, 2 seconds, dropping 5.11 seconds off his entry time. He was also fifth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.3, dropping 1.53 seconds.
Honnold joined sophomores Avery Skeie and Brendan Collins and eighth-grader Alex Kosel on the 400 free relay, and the quartet finished fourth in 3:34.67, knocking off 3.09 seconds.
Sophomore Brock Weum, Honnold, Kosel and Skeie also finished fifth in the 200 medley relay in 1:53.38, besting the entry time by 2.11 seconds.
Collins added another medal in the 500 free. He finished in 5:08.4, besting his entry time by 14.24 seconds
The 200 free relay (senior Vincent Vanhatten, sophomore Eli Hovorka, Collins and Weum) finished eighth in 1:52.36.
As a team, Osseo finished fifth with a 164. Wayzata won the meet with a 628.5, and Spring Lake Park was second with a 367.
Besides the medalists, there were several other top-16 finishes.
Collins was ninth in the 200 free in 1:56.35, dropping 4.17 seconds, and Kosel was ninth in the 500 free in 5:23.04, dropping 5.45 seconds. Skeie was 10th in the 50 free in 23.68, dropping .76 seconds.
Weum was 11th in the 200 IM in 2:23.16, dropping 3.76 seconds, and Skeie was 11th in the 100 backstroke in 1:02.98, dropping 3.02 seconds.
Kosel finished 13th in the 200 free in 2:00.98, dropping .96 seconds, and Weum finished 16th in the 100 backstroke in 1:09.96.
The rest of the finishes were 19th or lower.
Seventh-grader Jonathan Somero finished 19th in the 200 IM in 3:04.84, dropping 7.41 seconds. He was also 26th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:41.44.
Vanhatten was 20th in the 100 breaststroke, dropping .41 seconds, and he was 21st in the 100 free, dropping .6 seconds. Hovorka finished 22nd in the 100 backstroke in 1:22.51.
Seventh-grader Michael Vang finished 25th in the 100 free in 1:40.89, and he was 26th in the 50 free in 40.63, dropping 1.32 seconds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.