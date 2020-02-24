Osseo senior Sam Kohls and junior Will Honnold both came home with individual medals Feb. 22 in the 5AA section boys swimming and diving finals at Minnetonka Aquatics Center.
Honnold took sixth in the 100-yard butterfly in 57.76 seconds, and he took seventh in the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.08.
Kohls was eighth overall in the 200 free in 1:53.76.
Kohls and Honnold also joined senior Tyler Swenson and freshman Brock Weum to take seventh overall in the 200 medley relay in 1:57.15.
Kohls, Honnold and Swenson later joined sophomore Aiden Hruska and took seventh in the 400 free relay in 3:47.07.
Freshman Brendan Collins joined Hruska, Swenson and Weum on the 200 free relay, and they also took seventh in 1:50.63.
Kohls also just missed a medal in the 100 breaststroke. He finished ninth in 1:07.08.
Collins was 12th in the 500 free (5:34.89) and 18th in the 200 IM (2:29.41), and Weum finished 21st (2:38.57). Swenson was 23rd in the 50 free (26.6), and Hruska finished 26th in the 100 free (1:03.73) and 27th in the 50 free (28.53).
Junior Vincent Vanhatten took 21st in the 500 free (7:00.1) and the 100 breaststroke (1:26.27), and Weum was 22nd in the 100 backstroke (1:11.17).
