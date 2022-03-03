Osseo junior Brendan Collins is off to the Class 2A state tournament in the 200-yard freestyle.
Collins ended up second overall in the 200 free at the 5AA section meet, which was Feb. 24-26 at Minnetonka Aquatic Center.
He dropped 1.31 seconds to take third in prelims in 1:48.5, but then he dropped another 1.64 seconds to take second in the finals in 1:46.86. Wayzata senior Matt Gendreau (1:42.71) also made state in the 200 free.
Collins also dropped 7.7 seconds in the 500 free prelims to finish in 4:56.29, and then he cut another .89 seconds off his time to take fourth in the finals in 4:55.4.
Collins also joined freshman Alex Kosel, eighth-grader Brady Landstad and junior Brock Weum in the 400 free relay, taking sixth in 3:37.58. They dropped 4.37 seconds from their time.
The same group also participated in the 200 medley relay, dropping 5.36 seconds to take seventh overall in 1:54.27.
Kosel added 10th-place finishes in the 200 and 500 free. Kosel dropped 1.39 seconds in 200 free prelims to finish in 1:52.47, and he finished the consolation finals in 1:53.29.
Kosel cut 1.87 seconds off his time in the 500 free prelims, finishing in 5:04.1, and he touched the wall in the consolation finals in 5:06.19.
Weum dropped 3.75 seconds in the 200 IM in prelims, finishing in 2:21.65, and he cut another .83 seconds in the consolation finals to take 14th in 2:20.82. He also dropped 2.8 seconds in the 100 breaststroke prelims and finished 15th in the consolation final in 1:13.66, cutting another 1.65 seconds.
Lanstad dropped 2.22 seconds in the 100 backstroke consolation final to take 15th in 1:07.18. He also took 19th in the 200 free in 2:08.29, dropping 1.4 seconds.
Junior Avery Skeie cut 8.42 seconds in the 100 backstroke prelims to finish in 1:01.83, and he ended up taking 11th in the consolation final in 1:02.15. Skeie also cut .38 seconds in the 50 free prelims in 23.71, and he took 14th in the consolation final in 23.76.
Junior Eli Hovorka took 25th in the 50 free in 27.96, and freshman Chaz Jordan was 28th in 30.44. Eighth-grader Brennen Horbal was 30th in 31.62, cutting 4.72 seconds.
Freshman Maximus Pour took 25th in the 200 IM in 2:56.5. He also dropped 4.33 seconds to take 25th in the 100 free in 1:04.3.
Hovorka took 26th in the 100 free in 1:04.54, cutting .29 seconds, and Jordan was 29th in 1:10.27, cutting 3.24 seconds. Sophomore Alex Creek took 31st in 1:17.26, dropping 3.22 seconds.
Eighth-grader Jonathan Somero cut 6.07 seconds in the 100 backstroke to take 26th in 1:16.99, and Horbal cut 7.98 seconds in the 100 breaststroke to take 25th in 1:40.11.
