Osseo boys hockey started with three wins in four games and followed that with a one-goal loss and a tie. But the competition has gotten better recently, which is to be expected in the Northwest Suburban Conference
The Orioles (3-6-1 overall) had games against top-ranked Maple Grove (11-0, 10-0) and 10th-ranked Andover (10-1). They also played Centennial (7-2-1) and Elk River/Zimmerman (6-6).
All four games were losses with Osseo being outscored 39-4. This past week, the Orioles fell 10-2 to the Cougars on Feb. 18 at Centennial Sports Arena and 12-0 to Andover on Feb. 20 at Dick Vraa Memorial Ice Arena.
Things do cool off a little bit now with Spring Lake Park (2-9), Rogers, Armstrong/Cooper and Anoka (1-9-1) on the schedule – though Rogers (7-4) and Armstrong/Cooper (4-6) are ahead in the standings.
Osseo has wins over Armstrong/Cooper and Spring Lake Park this season but tied Anoka and lost to Rogers by a goal.
Centennial 10, Osseo 2
Penalties didn’t help the Orioles at Centennial on Feb. 18 in a 10-2 loss.
The Cougars scored seven goals in the third period, three on power plays. Osseo only trailed 3-1 after two periods but allowed six straight goals before scoring again in the third.
Senior forward Daniel Ellingson scored both goals for the Orioles. The third-period goal was assisted by senior forward Cade Wessman and sophomore defenseman Jacob Bodin.
Osseo did have 15 shots on goal with eight shots coming in the third period, but Centennial senior goalie Leo Troje saved 13 of those shots.
Senior goalie Dale Pfannenstein had 41 saves for the Orioles.
Senior forward Jordan Newpower and junior Owen Van Tassel each finished with three goals and an assist for the Cougars.
Andover 12, Osseo 0
Osseo had a rough start against the Huskies in the first period with three goals in about two minutes, prompting an early timeout by coach Kevin Willey.
The 10th-ranked Huskies were a tough challenge with their puck movement and speed leading to several shots on goal.
Pfannenstein did his best, but he was constantly needing to make saves with very few chances to breathe.
Andover was able to pass the puck around the offensive zone with not a lot of pressure, and the Huskies created 2-on-1 and 3-on-2 chances with a strong center ice presence.
This led to very few opportunities for the Orioles, which had eight total shots on goal. Osseo was outshot 26-2 in the first period and was also 0-for-3 on the power play, allowing a short-handed goal as well.
While it was a very challenging night, there was one shift where the Orioles got something going in the second period.
Senior forward Ben Koenig had a blocked shot, and Osseo was able to get possession in its offensive zone for the longest period of time all night.
Junior defenseman Gaborik Olson and Ellingson each had shots on goal during that stretch, but both shots were turned away by junior goalie Austin Brauns with no rebound chance.
Ellingson also forced a turnover that led to a shot on goal a little earlier in the period, and Bodin had a shot that was saved by Brauns, as well.
Senior forward Jack Pojar, Ellingson and Koenig all had shots in the third period, but none led to chances in front of the net.
There were a couple of chances that didn’t lead to a shot on goal. Traffic behind the net and a battle for the puck led to an open net and the puck dribbling in front in the second period, but the puck was cleared before a shot could happen.
In the first period, Wessman just missed the stick of Olson on a 2-on-1 breakaway with some space between the post and Brauns’ glove position.
Andover’s offense was tough to handle though.
Senior forwards Ethan Lindahl and Parker Norling and sophomore forward Gavyn Thoreson were able to get goals by being open around the net for either that extra pass or a rebound attempt.
Their goals made it 3-0 in the first 2:01 of the game, and junior defenseman Kyle Law later redirected a shot by senior forward Garrett Schifsky on a power play to make it 4-0.
Junior forward Logan Gravink scored in the final minute of the period to make it 5-0.
The Huskies started strong in the second period, as well, with three goals in the first 3:20 of the period.
Gravink scored again in front of the net, and sophomore Cooper Conway and Schifsky scored to push the lead to 8-0.
Schifsky added a short-handed goal later after getting the puck at center ice and speeding alone for a 1-on-1 with Pfannenstein.
Lindahl and Law added goals to make it 11-0 after two periods.
There was a running clock in the third period, and junior goalie Jack Regan was put into the net for Osseo.
Junior forward Davis Swenson was able to score on a rebound for Andover, but Regan stopped the other 11 shots he faced. Pfannenstein ended up with 34 saves.
