Osseo boys hockey has some talent returning for the 2020-21 season with 10 expected returners.
The season will be different with just 13 regular season games and a localized schedule that only includes conference teams after the Minnesota State High School League shortened the season to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The opener was supposed to be on Dec. 3, but an executive order by Gov. Tim Walz suspended prep sports through Dec. 18. So the opener is now set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Coon Rapids Ice Center against the Cardinals.
The pause means that there are no practices or tryouts expected, and rosters might not be finalized for a while.
But based on last year’s roster, there should be a good group for the Orioles.
Senior defenseman Matt Holien is the top captain. He was an All-Northwest Suburban Conference selection and also earned the Top Blueliner award from the Orioles coaching staff. He finished with four goals and 10 assists.
Senior forward Cade Wessman, senior goalie Dale Pfannenstein and sophomore forward Luke Sawicky are all assistant captains this season. Wessman had four goals and 12 assists, and Sawicky finished with 13 goals and seven assists.
Pfannenstein had a 5-6 record in the net with 363 saves, finishing with a .888 save percentage and a 4.26 goals against average. He also had a goal.
Both Sawicky and Pfannenstein were honorable mentions in the conference.
Senior forward Jack Pojar was another honorable mention after collecting 16 goals and 13 assists, and senior forward Daniel Ellingson returns after chipping in five goals and five assists last season.
Senior defenseman Carson Streich and junior defenseman Gaborik Olson are also expected back. Streich had four goals and eight assists, and Olson had two goals and eight assists.
Junior forward Rudy Runyon, who earned the Mr. Hustle award from Osseo coaches, is also expected back after collecting six assists on varsity. Runyon started last season on the junior varsity team.
Sophomore defenseman Jacob Bodin (assist) and sophomore forward Joe Lewis were also on varsity last season.
Conference
The Orioles finished tied for 10th in the Northwest Suburban Conference with a 3-9 record (11-15 overall). They lost 5-1 to Centennial in 5AA section quarterfinals.
Osseo is scheduled to open the season at Coon Rapids on Saturday, Dec. 19, and there are two other games scheduled in December – 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, against Spring Lake Park at Osseo Ice Arena and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, against Totino-Grace at Brooklyn Park Community Center.
There are six games in January. The Orioles host Andover (7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9), Blaine (7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14) and Coon Rapids (7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16) at Osseo Ice Arena.
Osseo also travels to Maple Grove Community Center to take on Maple Grove at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, and to Fogerty Arena to face Spring Lake Park at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.
The other game in January is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, against Armstrong/Cooper at New Hope Ice Arena. The Orioles also open February on the road at 7 p.m. Thursday. Feb. 4, at Rogers.
The regular season closes with three games at Osseo Ice Arena. Osseo hosts Anoka (7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6), Elk River (7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11) and Champlin Park (7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13).
Andover, Blaine and Maple Grove finished first, second and third in the conference last season and all three teams are expected to be good again. Maple Grove returns most of its team from last year’s 2019 Class 2A consolation state runner-up finish.
