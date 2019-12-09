Osseo boys hockey comes into the 2019-20 season with 14 players back from last year, including two of the top four points finishers and both goalies.
Junior forwards Cade Wessman (five goals, 18 assists) and Jack Pojar (12 goals, eight assists) will look to continue their success this season, and senior goalie Cooper Olson (527 saves) and junior goalie Dale Pfannenstein (258 saves) also return.
The Orioles have eight total forwards back. Seniors Jackson Dwyer (seven goals, eight assists), Rocco Marcaccini (goal, six assists), Adam Larson (five goals, six assists), Cody Fischbach (four assists) and Nick Millette (assist); and junior Daniel Ellingson (eight goals, five assists) all return to join Wessman and Pojar. Millette was a defenseman last season.
Larson was on the top line last season, and Wessman and Pojar were on the second line.
Wessman has only played in one of three games so far, but Pojar leads the team with five points. Larson is next with four points and Dwyer has three points.
Senior forward Kamron Cline moved up to varsity this season, and he has three points in three points so far. Freshmen forwards Joe Lewis and Luke Sawicky are other newcomers to varsity.
Graduates Ty Hill and Mitchell Maier are two forwards that are gone from last season. Hill had 15 goals and eight assists, and Maier finished with six goals and 14 assists.
Defensively, Osseo has four players back. Seniors Riley Cone and Caleb Manson (two goals, three assists) and junior Matt Holien (three assists) return. Junior Carson Streich (two goals, two assists) moves to defense after playing as a forward last season.
Both starting defenders from last season graduated – Griffin Geraghty (goal, three assists) and Kyle Konsela (three assists).
Sophomore defenseman Gaborik Olson was called up to varsity this season, and freshman defenseman Jacob Bodin
Holien has three points to lead defenders so far in three games this season. Olson has 94 saves in 102 minutes so far, and Pfannenstein has 37 saves in 51 minutes.
Osseo starts season 2-2
The Orioles have 3-2 wins over Woodbury on Nov. 23 and at Anoka on Dec. 7. They have losses to Academy of Holy Angels, 9-6 on Nov. 26, and Centennial, 3-2 on Dec. 5.
Against Woodbury, Larson finished with a goal and an assist, and Pojar had two assists. Dwyer and Cline added goals, and Holien, Gaborik Olson and Ellingson had assists. Cooper Olson finished with 36 saves.
Sawicky had two goals in the loss to Holy Angels, and Pojar finished with two goals and an assist. Cline had two assists, and Dwyer had a goal and an assist.
Gaborik Olson also had a goal, and Manson, Marcaccini, Larson, Streich and Holien also collected assists. Cooper Olson had 58 saves.
Larson and Pfannenstein were credited with goals against Centennial, and Holien had an assist. Pfannenstein had 37 saves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.