Osseo boys hockey fell behind third-seeded Centennial by three goals early and couldn’t recover in a 5-1 loss Feb. 20 in the 5AA section quarterfinals at Champlin Ice Forum.
The Orioles (11-15 overall) cut its deficit to two goals with just under seven minutes left in the first period. Senior forward Jackson Dwyer scored with assists to senior forward Kamron Cline and junior forward Jack Pojar.
But junior forwards Henry Bartle and Connor Thompson proved to be too much for the Orioles. Bartle had a hat trick, and Thompson scored twice and added an assist. Senior forward Josh O’Hara added three assists for the Cougars.
Shots were also hard to come by early as Osseo was outshot 30-10 in the first two periods.
The Orioles were also penalized nine times, including six in the final period. There was also a 10-minute misconduct penalty assessed late in the third.
Junior goalie Dale Pfannenstein did stop 34 of 39 shots, including 27 saves in the first two periods to keep Osseo in the game.
Nine seniors played their final high school game for the Orioles – forwards Rocco Marcaccini (assist), Adam Larson (seven goals, 10 assists), Cody Fischbach (four goals, three assists), Dwyer (13 goals, 13 assists) and Cline (seven goals, 16 assists); defenseman Caleb Manson (four assists) and forward/defensemen Nick Millette and Riley Cone and goalie Cooper Olson (6-8 record, 512 saves, .903 save percentage).
There are several key players expected to return, however. Pojar (16 goals, 13 assists) was the points leader, and freshman forward Luke Sawicky was third on the team with 20 points (13 goals, seven assists).
Junior forward Cade Wessman (four goals, 12 assists), junior defenseman Matt Holien (four goals, 10 assists), junior defenseman Carson Streich (four goals, eight assists), sophomore defenseman Gaborik Olson (two goals, eight assists), junior forward Daniel Ellingson (five goals, five assists) and sophomore forward Rudy Runyon (six assists) are also key players expected back next season.
Pfannenstein is also expected back in the pipes. He was 5-7 with 397 saves and a .886 save percentage.
