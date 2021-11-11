Osseo sophomore Cade Sanvik made his first official state appearance Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College, and he turned it into an All-State berth.
Sanvik, who qualified for state in 2020 despite the meet not being held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was able to push up the Class 3A state field and finish 24th overall, which was within the top 25 spots for the All-State selection.
Sanvik finished the race in 16 minutes, 15.07 seconds. He was in 27th after the first mile and slowly moved up one spot by the 2-mile marker and another two spots by the finish line.
Sanvik will look to better this year’s finish with two more years at Osseo.
As for the rest of the field, Minnetonka junior Nick Gilles won the individual state title in 15:22.81. Armstrong junior Noah Breker was second in 15:25.13, and Forest Lake senior Daniel Vanacker took third in 15:30.71.
Other top-10 medalists were Andover senior Gabe Birkmeier (15:34.97), White Bear Lake senior Ernest Mattson (15:36.27), Minneapolis Washburn junior Aidan Jones (15:37.18), Prior Lake sophomore Hootie Hage (15:40.37), Mounds View junior Elliott McArthur (15:42.37), St. Michael-Albertville senior Caden Nordberg (15:46.98) and Armstrong junior Alex Omodt (15:49.67).
