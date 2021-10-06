Osseo sophomore Cade Sanvik broke the 17-minute mark to finish fifth overall Sept. 30 at the Osseo cross country Invitational at Elm Creek Park Reserve.
Sanvik finished the race in 16 minutes, 39.6 seconds, about nine minutes behind runner-up St. Thomas Academy junior Emmett Wolf (16:26.57). No one was close to individual champion Belle Plaine junior Emmett Gerres (15:39.7).
Osseo ended up 11th as a team with a 324. The Northwest Nighthawks won the meet with a 97, led by senior Luke Swanson who took eighth in 16:51.78.
Maple Grove was second with a 110, and Blaine was third with a 116. Sophomore River Santiago led Blaine with a third-place finish in 16:29.24, and Maple Grove freshman Gannon Ferrens led the Crimson with a seventh-place finish in 16:46.38.
Sophomore Ty Prokop took 71st in 18:41.01, and senior Matt Oujiri was 75th in 18:43.01. Junior Gabriel Arends added an 80th-place finish in 18:50.06, and eighth-grader Ben Sanvik took 92nd in 19:09.98 to finish the team scoring.
Seniors Jeff Wachholz and Jeremiah Groff, sophomore Ty Swanson and freshman Quinlan Rundquist also competed.
Wachholz finished 100th in 19:17.64, and Swanson took 109th in 19:28.83. Groff was 119th in 19:40.38, and Rundquist finished 146th in 20:26.9.
Osseo’s junior varsity team finished ninth with a 267, led by freshman Mikkyle Miller’s 17th-place finish (19:25.09).
In the C race, eighth-grader Raleigh Rundquist was sixth on the boys side in 21:03.19.
