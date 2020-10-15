Freshman Cade Sanvik earned his second straight All-Northwest Suburban Conference selection Oct. 7 in the conference meet at Bassett Creek Park in Crystal.
Sanvik placed 18th this year in 17 minutes, 32.2 seconds, and although he placed 10th last year, he was only 2.9 seconds behind his 2019 conference meet time.
Osseo finished ninth as a team with a 206.
Senior Nick Trzynka and sophomore Colin Vaughn earned honorable mentions. Trzynka took 31st in 18:07.5, and Vaughn was 36th in 18:12.7.
Junior Luke Wallin was 59th in 18:45.3, and senior Cole Harcey crossed the finish line in 65th in 18:51.6.
Some other runners didn’t count toward the final score.
Junior Matt Oujiri finished in 75th in 19:15.5. Freshman Ty Prokop was 82nd in 19:27.3, and seventh grader Ben Sanvik took 91st in 19:57.6.
