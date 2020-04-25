Osseo boys basketball took home three All-Northwest Suburban West Conference awards this season.

Sophomore guard Bernard Omooria was named to the all-conference team, and senior guard Tariq Henry and sophomore forward Joseph Ola-Joseph were named honorable mentions.

The Orioles (10-17 overall, 3-9 conference) earned a No. 6 seed in the 5AAAA playoffs this season and lost a close game to Champlin Park.

Omooria was second on the team with 224 points as the starting point guard. He added 12 points in the section playoffs. He averaged over 11 points per game.

Ola-Joseph led Osseo with 270 points this season, adding another 14 in sections. He averaged over 13 points per game.

Henry had 126 points and averaged just under eight points per game. He collected another seven points at sections.

The Orioles had a young team this season after senior Cornell Richardson transferred to Hopkins. Henry and guard Connor Nygard were the lone seniors.

Out of the 18 other players on the team, 10 were sophomores including Ola-Joseph and Omooria. Eight of the top 10 scorers on Osseo were sophomores.

