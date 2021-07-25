The only defeat came in the 14AAA final July 16-18 in the Gopher State Tournament of Champions.
The Osseo Maple Grove Athletic Association 14AAA baseball team has played well all year with a 52-5 overall record.
While one of those losses came against Lake Elmo in the 14AAA final July 18, the Storm won the first five games of the tournament, held at Fernbrook Elementary fields, the Maple Grove High School Crimson Stadium and with some teams playing at Rogers Middle School.
The runner-up finish comes after the 2019 12AAA team won the tournament of champions with many of these same players, showing that the future is bright for the OMGAA program.
OMGAA dominated Coon Rapids 13-2 in the first game in pool A at Fernbrook Elementary on July 16 and added an 11-3 win over Hudson at Crimson Stadium on July 17.
The Storm also defeated Woodbury 7-2 in the early evening on July 17 to clinch the pool title and advance to the knockout round.
OMGAA kept on winning early on July 18 – knocking off White Bear Lake 10-0 and Duluth 709 5-4 to advance to the final.
But Lake Elmo used a four-run sixth inning to stop the Storm’s win streak, as OMGAA fell 4-0 in the final.
The offense was on fire in pool play with a total of 31 runs in three games.
In pool play, Jonah Moulton was 5-for-9 with a triple and seven RBIs, and Brody Berglin finished 4-for-8 with a double, a triple and six RBIs. Dylan Vokal was 5-for-9 with three RBIs, and Brendan Kranz was 3-for-7 with four RBIs.
Gavin Krzoska was 5-for-7 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Dylan Vokal was 5-for-9 with 3 RBIs. Sammy Hanson was 4-for-9 with two doubles and a triple, and Isaac Johnson went 2-for-6 with an RBI.
Jacob Barber also had multiple hits, going 2-for-5 with three RBIs.
Pitching did well in pool play, as well.
Brady Aubut allowed two hits, walked five and struck out two in 2 2/3 scoreless innings, and Hanson allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk in five innings, striking out three.
Sam Banwart allowed five hits in 4 1/3 scoreless innings, and Johnson struck out three in two scoreless innings.
Moulton struck out one and walked one in two more scoreless innings, and Berglin allowed two runs on four hits in three innings, striking out five.
Everything continued to click in the knockout round, starting with a 10-0 win over White Bear Lake in five innings.
Cameron Dean went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs in the win, and Bergling was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Aubut added a double and an RBI, and Banwart had two RBIs. Barber also had two RBIs, and Johnson knocked in the other run.
Vokal, Banwart and Johnson all pitched. Vokal allowed two hits, struck out one and walked one in two innings, and Banwart allowed two hits and walked one in two innings. Johnson allowed one hit in one inning.
The Storm needed some walk-off heroics to advance to the final, with Aubut knocking home Banwart in the bottom of the eighth for the 5-4 victory over Duluth 709.
Moulton was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Dean added a double and an RBI. Banwart tripled, and Krzoska had the other RBI.
Moulton allowed three earned runs on eight hits and two walks in four innings, and Berglin allowed seven hits, walked two and struck out two in four innings.
The clutch hits stopped in the 4-0 loss to Lake Elmo in the final without Moulton stranded at third after a triple and Berglin stranded on base after a double.
Banwart, Aubut and Barber also had hits.
Berglin struck out three and allowed four hits in two innings, and Moulton allowed one earned run on a hit, two walks and a hit batter. Moulton also struck out two.
Banwart walked one and hit two and was charged with two earned runs without recording an out, and Vokal allowed a hit in 1 2/3 innings.
Maddux Van Slooten was the other Storm member that played in the tournament. He had one hit and also scored two runs in the tournament.
11AAA Storm
The OMGAA 11AAA Storm also made the finals in its Gopher State Tournament of Champions experience.
The Storm went 3-0 in pool H with an 8-4 win over Minnetonka on July 16, an 11-9 win over Lake Elmo and a 3-2 win over West Fargo on July 17 all at Miller Park in Eden Prairie.
The 11AAA team continued its run in the knockout round on July 18 with a 5-4 win over Eden Prairie and an 8-3 win over Sartell to advance to the finals.
The Storm took on the Minneapolis Millers in the championship.
12AAA Storm
The OMGAA 12AAA Storm won five games to take third overall in its Gopher State Tournament of Champions.
The Storm went 3-0 in pool F. They won 11-9 over Mahtomedi on July 16, 8-2 over Brainerd and 14-10 over Monticello on July 17 with all the games at Rich Valley Complex.
The 12AAA team made the semifinals with a 7-1 win over Elk River but fell 7-6 to eventual champions Lake Elmo July 18 back at Rich Valley Complex.
The Storm bounced back with a 5-2 win over Blaine in the third-place game.
13AAA Storm
The OMGAA 13AAA Storm finished 3-0 in pool A in its Gopher State Tournament of Champions weekend.
The Storm defeated Rochester 5-1 on July 16 at the Rochester Baseball Complex, Buffalo 5-2 and Centennial 9-5 July 17 at McQuillan Park in St. Paul.
The tournament ended in a 6-2 loss to Mankato in the quarterfinals July 18 at Rochester Baseball Complex.
14AA teams
The OMGAA 14AA Storm Gold finished 1-2 in its Gopher State Tournament of Champions.
The Storm lost to Mankato 9-7 on July 16 and to Farmington 10-8 on July 17. OMGAA won 13-5 over the Fargo 61’s on July 17. All the games were at Eagan High School.
The OMGAA 14AA Storm Black also finished 1-2.
The squad fell 2-1 to STMA on July 16 at Simley High School, lost 14-7 to Blaine and won 11-7 over Lake Elmo on July 17 at Rich Valley Complex.
10AAA Storm
The OMGAA 10AAA Storm finished 0-3 in its Gopher State Tournament of Champions.
The Storm lost 17-7 to Brooklyn Park on July 16 at Elm Creek Playfields at Wayzata and fell 20-14 to Woodbury and 17-0 to Rochester July 17 at Greenwood Elementary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.