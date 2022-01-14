Northwest Alpine boys and girls Alpine skiing look to finish in the top part of the conference in 2022 with several experienced skiers back.
The boys squad brings back senior Will Klabunde, who was an All-Northwest Suburban Conference selection. Senior Peter Melbye and eighth-grader Keegan Borer also return after earning honorable mentions last season.
Klabunde finished 81st at the 5A section meet in 1 minute, 32,28 minutes but that was after a fall on the second run that ran his time up. The first run was in 31.3, and he is expected to be even faster this season as one of the top skiers in the Northwest Suburban Conference.
Peter Melbye took 58th at sections in 1:14.19, and Jack Melbye was 77th in 1:29.04. Both have already dropped seconds this season.
Freshman Jack Melbye, Drew Beckstrand and Holden Lohn are also back after racing at conference last season. Brayden Borer, Gavin Nelson, Mac Klabunde and Reece Levendusky are other skiers to join varsity in 2022.
Max Klabunde and Brayden Borer have already posted times under 1:12.
Senior Dylan Shoemaker and juniors Karin Reiterer and Meme White are some of the top returners on the girls team.
Reiterer was 48th at sections last season in 1:20.68, and Shoemaker was 53rd in 1:24.01.
Elise Godin and Aubrey Steel are also back after racing at the conference meet a year ago. And Sadie Quam, who raced in the 2020 5A section meet, is also back with the team.
Others on varsity this season are Samantha Petersen, Rose Olson, Madison Holmgren and Juunah Kang.
Petersen, Quam and Olson all posted some of the top times on the team so far.
Boys
The boys squad traveled to Trollhaugen Jan. 6 in the second of five conference races and finished fourth overall with a 474.
Will Klabunde led the way with a third-place overall finish in 59.72 with a first run of 28.47 and a second run of 31.25.
Andover, which took second with a 582, had the top two individuals in Brandon Schroeder (58.06) and Kyle Sanders (58.93).
Blaine won the team title with a 633, and Chisago Lakes was third with a 513.
Peter Melbye was 18th overall for Northwest Alpine, finishing in 1:04.74 with a first run of 31.47 and a second run of 33.27, and Max Klabunde took 30th in 1:07.78 with a first run of 33.25 and a second run of 34.53.
Brayden Borer was 38th in 1:11.1 with a first run of 34.48 and a second run of 36.62. Keagan Borer took 42nd in 1:12.29 with a first run of 39.76 and a second run of 32.53.
Gavin Nelson was 48th in 1:14.88 with a first run of 36.97 and a second run of 37.91, and Jack Melbye finished the team scoring in 54th in 1:16.84 (37.11, 39.73).
Reece Levendusky took 84th in 1:44.59, and Beckstrand and Lohn only completed one run.
Girls
The girls finished fifth overall with a 398.
Petersen led the way with a 17th-place finish, combining for a time of 1:01.29 with a 30.27 on the red course and a 31.02 on the blue course.
Quam (1:07.53) and Olson (1:08.96) finished 31st and 35th, respectively.
Quam’s time on the red course was 32.29, and it was 35.24 on the blue course. Olson’s time on the red course was 33.64, and it was 35.32 on the blue course.
White (1:13.7) and Holmgren (1:15.65) were 44th and 47th, respectively. White had times of 35.55 on the red course and 38.15 on the blue course. Holmgren’s times were 36.02 on the red course and 39.63 on the blue course.
Godin was next in 58th, finishing in 1:22.9 with a 41.09 on the red course and a 41.81 on the blue course. Steel finished the team scoring, taking 77th in 1:47.86 (1:06.05 red, 41.81 blue).
Kang, Reiterer and Shoemaker only completed one course.
Chisago Lakes won with a 585, and Anoka’s Stella Gronski won the meet title in 54.29.
