Northwest Alpine skiing closed the 2019-20 season Feb. 6 in the 5A section meet at Afton Alps.
Junior Colin Burfeind was in the hunt for a state berth following his first run, sitting in 20th place, but he lost control at the top of the slope with the course setter angling the path and making the turns very quick.
He recovered and finished the second run, but that ended up being the 70th-fastest time on the final course of the day. Colin Burfeind finished 56th overall in 1 minute, 23.58 seconds (33.31, 50.27).
His brother Christian Burfeind ended up leading the team with a 33rd-place finish, and junior Will Karkoc was 36th. Peter Melbye was 45th.
Christian Burfeind was 40th after his first run in 35.97, and he jumped up seven spots after a second run of 37.69.
Karkoc also jumped up several spots after his second run. He was 47th after the first run in 36.52, and he finished his second run in 37.77 to leap up nine places.
Melbye finished his first run in 38.17, and his second run was 40.85.
Will Klabunde was 71st in 1:35.76. He struggled on his first run and was in 80th after a time of 1:00.03. Klabunde had the 28th-fastest second run time of 35.73.
Thomas Beskow had a first run of 48.61, but he did not finish his second run.
Bottema leads girls
Senior Katie Bottema was the girls leader. She took 51st in 1:24.49. She was in 47th after her first run of 43.68, and her second run was in 41.34.
Karin Reiterer and Dylan Shoemaker were 66th and 67th. Reiterer’s time was 1:30.85 with a first run of 47.28 and a second run of 43.57. Shoemaker’s time was 1:31.63 with a first run of 47.21 and a second run of 44.42.
Trinity Fahrenbruch was 78th in 1:39.17 with a first run of 50.1 and a second run of 49.07, and Meme White finished 82nd in 1:46.11 with a first run of 54.08 and a second run of 52.03.
Sadie Quam had a second run of 50.99, but she was disqualified from her first run.
