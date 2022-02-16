Northwest Alpine girls skiing finished 11th as a team Feb. 8 in the 5A section meet at Wild Ski and Snowboard in Taylor’s Falls.

The team scored a 178, and Samantha Peterson led the way with a 45th-place finish in 1 minute, 11.42 seconds (35.31, 36.11).

Karin Reiterer was 59th overall in 1:18.65 (38.53, 40.12), and Saide Quam took 67th in 1:20.53 (40.2, 40.33). Rose Olson finished the scoring with a 71st-place finish in 1:23.57 (40.89, 42.68).

Meme White finished 79th in 1:29.37 (44.88, 44.49), and Dylan Shoemaker had a first run of 1:14.58 and didn’t take a second run.

Minnetonka won the section title, and Blake took runner-up. Both teams made state.

Individual state qualifiers were Orono senior Riviera Wock (first), Benilde-St. Margaret’s sophomore Grace Horejsi (fifth), Orono senior Harper Randolph (sixth), St. Cloud senior Ashley Stolt (ninth), Wayzata eighth-grader Sonja Pendergast (10th), Brainerd sophomore Lauren Kalenberg (11th), St,. Cloud junior Abby Wright (13th), Brainerd sophomore Calia Chaney (14th), Benilde-St. Margaret’s sophomore Lara DePauw (15th) and St. Cloud sophomore Ella Dols (16th).

