Highlight reel plays defined the Champlin Logators’ 6-1 win over Anoka Aug. 14 at Castle Field, which secured the top seed out of section 4 in the Minnesota Class B state baseball tournament.
“It’s just a great group of guys that I am happy to be around every single day, and I think that is part of the reason we’re so good,” pitcher/infielder Sam Riola said. “It’s because we come out to the ballpark every day and get to have fun. And when you are with a great group of guys and you know how to play the game the right way, this is what you get.”
There were the back-to-back home runs by Riola and center fielder Jack Puder in the bottom of the fifth.
Third baseman Ryan Bruns made a nifty bare-handed pickup on a high, slow chopper and was able to get the runner by an eyelash at first to end the top of the fourth.
Then you had a foul pop up that catcher Ethan Mocchi ran out to get only to have the ball hit his catcher’s mitt and pop right into the stomach and glove of first baseman Reid Conlee to end the top of the fifth.
But none of it compared to the insanity that happened in the bottom of the fourth.
With two outs, second baseman Jon Koenig hit a deep fly ball to center field, but it seemed to be in the range of Anoka’s Carter Chell.
Chell misjudged the ball, however, and was turned around and actually fell down and rolled a bit to allow the ball to fall in for a hit.
That allowed pitcher/right fielder Levi Brening to score the second run of the game.
But that wasn’t even the craziest part of the play.
Koenig tried to stretch it into a triple, but the relay throw was on target forcing him to stop near the third base bag.
He slowly shuffled toward it and then fell straight on his back with a thud. Koenig then stretched his leg to the bag to avoid the tag.
When the dust cleared, Koenig was safe for an RBI triple.
That made it 2-0, which was all the offense the Logators needed in the win. But they didn’t stop crossing home plate just yet.
Riola looked for a breaking ball from pitcher Cam Kramer to lead off the fifth and drilled a home run over the left-field fence for a 3-0 lead.
“I knew that he was trying to get in front of people with the curveball, and in my mind, the idea was to look for something up and out right away.,” Riola said. “And that curveball was up and out right away, and it just happened to get out of here. I’ll take it.”
Puder was up next, and he wanted to join in on the fun. He lined another homer to right field to make it 4-0.
Champlin added two more runs in the bottom of the eighth.
Brening was hit by a pitch for the second time in the game, and Aaron Urlaub pinch ran for him.
Koenig singled to right, and Derek Heldman walked to load the bases for Riola.
Riola then hit a seeing-eye single through the hole between third and short to knock home two runs and push the lead to 6-1.
Riola (3-for-5) also tripled in the bottom of the third and was knocked home on a single by Puder (2-for-5).
Koenig also had two hits. Conlee added a double, and Jeff Heuer had a single.
The pitching did the rest with Jerry Gooley, Brening and Riola all helping to hold Anoka.
Brening started the game and was literally unhittable.
Besides a runner reaching on an error with one out in the second, he went three scoreless innings without allowing a hit and also struck out three.
Gooley came in for the next four innings and continued the combined no-hitter until there was one out in the sixth.
Gooley did have a big jam to get out of in the seventh after a single, an infield hit and an error led to a bases-loaded jam with no outs.
All he did was get a strikeout, a lineout to third and a comebacker to the mound to escape without any damage.
Gooley allowed three hits and struck out two in four scoreless innings and earned the win.
Riola had the save but also had a tough inning in the eighth.
He allowed a double to JD Wells and a single by Hunter Smith to put runners on the corners with one out.
A passed ball brought home Wells, but Riola was able to escape with just the one run allowed.
Anoka had a one-out single in the ninth, but Riola struck out the final two batters to finish off the Bucs.
Riola allowed the run on three hits and a walk. He struck out four.
“Having a great defense and pitching staff, I mean that is the key to winning a lot of baseball games,” Riola said. “And luckily we have that on this team which has helped us to get this far and that is why we have 30 wins on the season so far.”
That is 30 wins in 44 games so far, which is a .682 winning percentage.
And that is how league and section titles are won.
Anoka finished third in the league but ended up with the second seed out of section four following St. Michael’s upset over Blaine in the playoffs.
Forest Lake edged St. Michael in the other game on Aug. 14. That gives the Brewers the third seed and the Saints the fourth seed out of the section.
