Champlin Logators catcher Ethan Mocchi and Hampton Cardinals pitcher Adam Stockwell were teammates at Gustavus Adolphus College.
In fact, Mocchi caught Stockwell for two years.
But on Aug. 22 in the Class B state amateur baseball tournament opener, the two were opponents with Stockwell only allowing two hits into the seventh inning.
But Mocchi broke up the scoreless game by taking a Stockwell fastball and blasting it over the left-field fence for what would prove to be the game-winner in a 1-0 win.
“I knew the guy pretty well, and luckily he was nice enough to give me a nice high fastball to do some damage to,” Mocchi said. “It felt pretty good. It is really hard in those 0-0 ballgames to break that seal, and luckily, it just so happened to be me tonight and I just tried to fire up my teammates afterward.”
Sam Riola did the rest on the mound in the pitcher’s duel.
Riola had a no-hitter into the seventh inning, retiring 18 straight batters at one point, and went the distance in a two-hit shutout – striking out six and walking two.
Manager Matt Marek said that Riola is the best player in the state, and no one can change his mind on that.
“Riola did his thing and we weren’t expecting anything less from him,” Marek said. “He’s a gamer, and we knew he was going to be out there.”
Riola walked Jack Young with one out in the first inning, and Young stole second and reached third on a groundout.
But Riola stranded Young there by getting a flyout to end the inning.
Rhett Hebig broke up Riola’s no-hitter with a one-out single to left field in the top of the seventh, and John Dittman singled to left-center to put two on with two outs.
But Riola was able to strike out Spencer Merle to end the threat, letting out a roar before walking to the dugout.
Mocchi rewarded him with a home run, and Riola came back out in the eighth.
A lead-off walk to Zachary Selchow, and a sac bunt by Keenan Wenzel put a runner on second with no outs.
But Riola induced two popups to end the inning.
Riola then turned a 3-1 count into a strikeout against Young to start the ninth, and he finished the game by getting two groundouts.
Mocchi said Riola’s stuff is pretty impressive, being able to catch him behind the plate.
“We are very fortunate to have a guy like him up on the mound and at shortstop for us every single day,” Mocchi said. “It’s rare that you get a guy like that playing in these type of tournaments, and we are more than happy to have him and hopefully in the future.”
Defense was also flawless on the day with shortstop Bryce Nelson fielding six groundouts and catching a popup to lead the way.
The hitting did struggle to get hits most of the game against Stockwell.
Right fielder Levi Brening did double to lead off the third inning, and first baseman Reid Conlee put runners on the corners with an infield single.
But a double play and a strikeout ended that threat.
Conlee doubled to lead off the ninth, and second baseman Jon Koenig sacrificed him to third base but a strikeout and a groundout ended that threat, as well.
There were some other hard hit balls that were caught on nice plays by Hampton as well.
“It was a tough, hard-fought game,” Marek said. “I just felt like we were bound to break through. We were hitting the ball. I thought we were having some good at-bats. We put some good barrels on the ball, and just stuff wasn’t falling.
“That is the mark of a good team. You find ways to win when things aren’t going your way.”
Riola is expected to start Saturday, Aug. 28, in the next state game against the Victoria Vics back at Hawk Field in Hamburg.
The first pitch is scheduled at 4 p.m., followed by the other game on that side of the bracket between three-time defending champion Chanhassen and Rochester.
The winners of those games will play each other at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, back at Hawk Field in Hamburg.
Chanhassen defeated the Moorhead Mudcats 8-1 in its state opener, and Rochester held off Forest Lake 7-3.
The winners of Saturday’s games also automatically play Labor Day weekend as the last four teams will participate in a double-elimination style tournament.
The game between Champlin and Victoria will be a rematch from last season when the Logators won their first-ever state game 12-2 over the Vics in seven innings.
“We saw (Victoria) last year, and hopefully we can have the same result as last year,” Mocchi said.
Of course, there is also a potential date with Chanhassn on Sunday if both Champlin and the Red Birds win on Saturday.
Jerry Gooley is expected to pitch on Sunday if the Logators get past the Vics, but things might change depending on how Saturday goes.
That is a game that Champlin has been wanting ever since the regular season date between the two teams was canceled due to rain.
“We’ve had our eye on them, and if we want to win it all, it’s going to go through them,” Marek said.
As for the confidence of the Logators as it tries to make history by advancing past the second game in the Class B state tournament for the first time, that shouldn’t be a problem.
“We just know that we can beat anybody,” Marek said. “We feel like we are the best team in the state regardless of class, especially if we are playing like that.”
